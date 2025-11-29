10 Frozen Costco Finds That Belong In The Air Fryer

Your air fryer is the key to cooking countless foods quickly and easily, and that includes an impressive selection of frozen foods from Costco. Actually, when you lean into putting pre-made frozen foods in the air fryer, it only gets simpler. In fact, you should probably just consider your air fryer a foolproof method for heating up an array of frozen foods in record time. Why bother waiting for the oven to preheat when your air fryer is ready and waiting?

Pair the convenience and efficiency your air fryer provides with Costco's amazing selection of frozen foods, the outlined below in particular, and you're well on your way to making mealtimes a breeze. So, if you're struggling to come up with new ways to use your air fryer, aren't quite sure how to make the most of it just yet, or simply want to know how it helps in the world of frozen Costco foods, you're in the right place.

Once you try heating up some of the frozen foods sold at Costco below in your air fryer, you may never look to your oven for help with them again. The only potential drawback is that you'll have to clean your air fryer more often, but deep cleaning your air fryer is still way easier than cleaning your oven. Sounds like a win-win to us.