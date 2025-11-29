10 Frozen Costco Finds That Belong In The Air Fryer
Your air fryer is the key to cooking countless foods quickly and easily, and that includes an impressive selection of frozen foods from Costco. Actually, when you lean into putting pre-made frozen foods in the air fryer, it only gets simpler. In fact, you should probably just consider your air fryer a foolproof method for heating up an array of frozen foods in record time. Why bother waiting for the oven to preheat when your air fryer is ready and waiting?
Pair the convenience and efficiency your air fryer provides with Costco's amazing selection of frozen foods, the outlined below in particular, and you're well on your way to making mealtimes a breeze. So, if you're struggling to come up with new ways to use your air fryer, aren't quite sure how to make the most of it just yet, or simply want to know how it helps in the world of frozen Costco foods, you're in the right place.
Once you try heating up some of the frozen foods sold at Costco below in your air fryer, you may never look to your oven for help with them again. The only potential drawback is that you'll have to clean your air fryer more often, but deep cleaning your air fryer is still way easier than cleaning your oven. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries
Everyone knows that french fries cook up beautifully in an air fryer. If you don't, welcome to the party, but where the heck have you been? All jokes aside, it doesn't matter if we are talking frozen or homemade, fries and air fryers are a match made in heaven, especially if you don't want all the fat that comes along with deep-frying. Lucky us, Costco sells some pretty tasty frozen fries, and they even come under the Kirkland Signature name, something that'll make any die-hard Costco fan rejoice — isn't the in-house brand just the best?
As someone who has heated up Kirkland Signature Extra-Crispy French Fries in an air fryer too many times to count, we can confidently say it's the best way to get the job done. Move over, oven; you've been replaced. There's no guesswork involved in trying to convert the recipe for the air fryer, either, because Costco slapped instructions for the appliance right on the bag. Nice. They think of everything, don't they? Just remember not to overcrowd the basket, to shake the fries halfway through cooking (it's essential for an even finish), and you're good to go. Happy munching.
Spring rolls (multiple options)
Spring Rolls are another delicious, typically deep-fried food that fares exceptionally well in an air fryer, frozen or not. However, when the spring rolls in question start off frozen, even better, because they come pre-cooked to crispy perfection. Your air fryer just picks up the slack at the very end, bringing you delicious spring rolls that almost taste like they were freshly extracted from a bin of hot oil — minus all the extra grease, of course. And guess what? Costco sells a couple of different frozen spring rolls. Hooray.
Both Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls and Urban Factory Kalua Style Pork Spring Rolls can be found gracing the shelves of Costco's frozen section, and they both cook up nicely in an air fryer. Don't believe me? Just look at the boxes. Air fryer instructions are printed for all to see. So just like with Kirkland Signature fries, there's no need to try to convert directions for the oven. Follow them to a T and you'll have crispy, perfectly heated spring rolls in about 15 minutes or less. Plus, with two options at Costco, meat-eaters and vegetarians alike can get behind air-fried spring rolls. What's not to love?
Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies
Another frozen food sold at Costco that's perfect for air fryer cooking is Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies. It may not be as obvious a pick as the typically deep-fried foods we've discussed thus far, but that doesn't mean it is any less suited for your handy air fryer. Actually, the way pie crust crisps up in the device is something to marvel at. The gooey, chewy filling heats up perfectly as well. Considering the pies are single-serving, 10-ounce pies, you won't have any issues fitting them in your air fryer, either. Score.
What we like most about heating up this particular frozen food in the air fryer is that it is a complete meal all by itself — not just a side dish like french fries and some of the other frozen foods found on this list. Costco sells Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies in a pack of eight, so, as a result, you can go ahead and consider eight full meals handled. Talk about convenience. And putting them in the air fryer only makes the process quicker. Consider it done.
Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers
Dumplings of all kinds heat up wonderfully in an air fryer, and that includes the Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers sold at Costco. Unfortunately, they do not come with air fryer instructions printed on the bag. Instead, it claims the recommended way to heat up Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers is in a pan with oil. Don't let that discourage you from preparing them in the air fryer, though. With a light coating of oil, they will achieve the ideal crispy textured exterior and hot center in no time at all.
Additionally, it's certainly easier to toss Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers in an air fryer basket than it is to heat them in a pan. You could always opt to start by cooking them in boiling water (one of the methods outlined on the packaging) and then finishing them off in the air fryer to ensure a nice crispy finish, but why bother? The air fryer can handle it all. Do yourself a favor and get straight to it. As with most foods cooked in the air fryer, just remember to flip them halfway through cooking so you get evenly crispy shells on your spring rolls, and you've got nothing to worry about.
Taquitos (multiple options)
Just like their Asian counterparts (spring rolls), frozen taquitos are a shoo-in for air fryer preparation. I mean, they are basically spring rolls' Hispanic cousins, right? They feature a crispy shell, warm filling, and we know both of those things cook nicely in an air fryer. Not to mention, taquitos are typically deep-fried, so heating them in your air fryer is basically a no-brainer.
I'm sure you see where I'm going with this, but Costco conveniently sells two different types of taquitos: Delimex Cocina Premium Beef Carne De Res Taquitos and El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos — and if you want to save yourself some time and effort (why wouldn't you?), heating them in your air fryer is your best bet. All you have to do is convert the baking instructions found on either box for the air fryer and get to it.
Die-hard air fryer fans can likely pull the oven to air fryer conversion equation out of their mind with no issue, but in case you need a refresher: The general rule of thumb is to reduce the recommended oven temperature by 25 F, and the cooking time by 20%. It's that simple. Truly, though, there's no need to break out the calculator on your phone; an estimation and checking on your taquitos once or twice is all that's needed. We aren't talking about baking, after all.
Pizza
You've likely heard of people reheating leftover pizza in their air fryers, but that's not where the fun stops. As it turns out, you can also stick an entire frozen pie right in the air fryer for quick heating as well. That is, of course, if it will fit. Don't worry, though. Even if you have a standard air fryer with a pull-out basket, Costco's frozen food department has you covered. May we present Sabatasso's Pizza Singles. The box comes with six cheese and six pepperoni pizzas, and they are sized just right for your air fryer. They even come with convenient air fryer instructions that say you can cook one up in six to nine minutes. Impressive.
Costco sells way more pizzas than just the single-sized ones from Sabatasso's. So, if you are one of those people who opted for a larger air fryer (picking the best air fryer for your needs is tricky, isn't it?), one that more resembles an extra-large toaster oven, chances are good you can cook some of Costco's larger-sized pizzas in there as well. Either way, heating frozen pizza in the air fryer is your key to achieving perfectly melted cheese and a crispy crust in a matter of minutes.
Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles
If speedy breakfast is the name of the game in your home, Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles have your back. Of course, if you heat them in an air fryer, it only gets better. Sure, your average toaster works fine, and it's incredibly quick, but your air fryer beats it. Ask us how we know. When cooked just right — at 360 F for about three to six minutes — the edges become golden brown and there's no lack of crunch. They'll also stay nice and soft on the inside if you don't overcook them, something we find is all too easy with a toaster. Plus, if you want to load up your waffles with toppings like eggs, your air fryer allows you to toast the whole shebang together since they lay flat.
If you don't already know, Costco sells a massive, 72-count box of Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles for just around $12. That's a screaming deal, and it's something die-hard fans are no strangers to. So, the fact that you can also cook them in your air fryer makes them that much sweeter. Pick up a box, commit to heating them in your air fryer, and you can consider breakfast taken care of for the foreseeable future. If you want to branch out, maybe even some lunches, as well.
Breakfast sandwiches (multiple options)
Next up on our list of Costco frozen foods that belong in the air fryer is the mighty breakfast sandwich. Before you get all weird and think, "What? Eggs in the air fryer?" It's a thing. Eggs are actually one of the lesser-known foods you're not cooking in the air fryer, but should be. Now that that is settled, we can get back to Costco's breakfast sandwiches, of which there are several options.
The first breakfast sandwich in Costco's frozen section you'll want to try cooking in your air fryer is none other than Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches. After all, the brand kicks some serious butt. They feature egg, cheese, and applewood smoked bacon on a spiral croissant, and you know what? The air fryer is the recommended cooking method. Simply stick them in for four to six minutes and you're good.
When you're ready to switch things up, Costco also sells Red's Turkey Sausage Egg'Whiches and Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches in the frozen section. Additionally, while not technically a sandwich, you can score a box of La Boulangerie Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese Pockets, and they all fare exceptionally well in the air fryer. We don't care how busy or hectic your mornings are, you can easily consider a hardy breakfast meal more than attainable with a little help from Costco's selection of frozen breakfast sandwiches and your air fryer.
Chicken wings, nuggets, strips, and more
When it comes to making the most of your air fryer with frozen foods, we can't forget about chicken. It cooks up perfectly in the air fryer, and there's no shortage of frozen options, either, especially at Costco. The first, and probably most obvious option is Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings. As we all know, foods that are typically deep-fried, like chicken wings, are a no-brainer in the air fryer, and these are no exception to the rule. Handy air fryer cooking directions are printed right on the bag for cryin' out loud, so yeah, in the basket they should go.
Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips are another fantastic frozen product sold at Costco that's begging to go in your air fryer. And, yes, the instructions on the bag prove it. That's just the beginning, though. Costco also sells Yummy Dino Buddies (aka dinosaur-shaped nuggets), Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, and more that come out of the air fryer cooked to perfection. Take a look around the next time you're perusing the frozen section, and you'll be surprised at how many frozen chicken options you have for the air fryer.
Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks
Last but certainly not least on our list of Costco frozen food finds that belong in your air fryer are Petite Cuisine's Mozzarella Sticks. You can score a 5-pound bag for just under $20, and as the bag proudly proclaims, they come air fryer ready. Let's face it, too: That's a heck of a lot of mozzarella sticks. Cheese heaven.
Before the air fryer craze really got started, we all used to heat our frozen mozzarella sticks in the oven, and while it got the job done, your air fryer puts the method to shame. So much so that it can be challenging to determine whether or not they were deep-fried. At least when we are talking about texture. They come out of an air fryer super crunchy on the outside and deliciously gooey on the inside, as they should be.
Pro Tip: If you want to avoid a cheesy, gooey mess in the bottom of your air fryer, line the basket or tray with tin foil before placing your mozzarella sticks inside. Just be sure the foil does not come in contact with the heating coils — it's a dangerous air fryer mistake you want to avoid. That is, of course, if you don't want to start a fire. Which, duh.