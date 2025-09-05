What Company Makes Costco Kirkland's Frozen Pizza?

As part of its Kirkland Signature label, Costco sells an impressive lineup of products. What started as only a few dozen items in 1995 has grown into a selection well over 500. And while consumers pay special attention to the origins of boozy offerings like Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka, manufacturing deals pour into product categories across the board — including frozen pizza.

So if you're wondering who's behind these frozen pies, know that there's not much evidence, especially in recent years. However, events like strikes can provide a sneak peek into behind-the-scenes operations. In 2012, for example, a group from the Palermo Workers Union, who identified themselves as the makers of Costco's frozen pizza, headed to Costco's headquarters as part of a large boycott, according to a press release by United Steelworkers.

Associated with Palermo Pizza Products, this decades-old Wisconsin-based company was once a leading producer of frozen pizza for private labels. At least at one point in history, the company was confirmed to have made pies for Kirkland Signature, with Costco even serving as its biggest client. Whether the two companies still work together is unclear, especially since the Kirkland frozen pizza packaging was redesigned after 2012.