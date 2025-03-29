Isn't it funny how regional quirks can take hold when it comes to eating habits? Cincinnati has its penchant for chili served over spaghetti, and the Canadian city of Halifax has a unique twist on a kebab called donair – it's served with a sweet sauce made from evaporated milk, sugar, and vinegar. In New York's capital city of Albany, they've reinvented how to eat mozzarella sticks, and it involves an unlikely ingredient: raspberries.

In Albany, mozzarella sticks are usually served with a pureed raspberry sauce called Melba sauce — or at least, they give you this option. Many places offer both Melba and marinara sauce as accompaniments, and those willing to take the leap of faith are rewarded. The sweet tanginess of the fruity sauce offers a refreshing contrast to the salty, crunchy cheese stick in a wholly unique way. Interestingly, this pairing doesn't seem to have taken hold in the surrounding cities and remains specific to the capital region.

For some folks, this may seem like an unusual suggestion, but berries and cheese have a long, beautiful history together. Whether you're pairing blueberries with feta or goat cheese, indulging in some of your favorite fruity cheesecakes, or trying Wisconsin's bread cheese topped with sweet, tangy cloudberries in an homage to its Icelandic roots, the more you think about it, the more natural this combination sounds.