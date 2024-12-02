Flatbread Vs Pizza: What's The Difference?
If something looks like a pizza, feels like a pizza, and tastes like a pizza, it might be a pizza ... but it could also be a flatbread. It can be hard to determine the distinctions between flatbreads and pizzas, especially when the two often share similar sauces and toppings. But when you start to compare them side by side, these dishes actually have more differences than one might assume.
Contrary to popular belief, flatbreads are not just trendy, flatter versions of the traditional pizza you know and love. Historically speaking, flatbreads actually predate pizzas by thousands of years. Early Greek and Egyptian civilizations would top toasted flatbreads with fresh tomatoes, cheese, and other desired toppings. While pizza is widely considered the more popular of the two dishes, the inventors of pizza in 18th-century Naples likely pulled inspiration from the flatbreads that had been around for many years before. As time has gone on, the two dishes have found their own unique characteristics that set them apart from one another from the dough all the way up to the finishing garnishes.
They have distinctive doughs
A simple flatbread recipe calls for the basic dough ingredients like flour, water, salt, but no yeast. That is because the rising crust is unique to pizza, while flatbreads are exactly that — flat. Pizza dough contains yeast and needs to rise before any toppings can be added in order to achieve that fluffy, airy crust that pizza lovers crave. Flatbread dough, on the other hand, does not contain any yeast and can be baked while the dough is unleavened. This forms an almost cracker-like crust that remains flat and crispy.
The shape of a pizza typically gives itself away, as well. While there are multiple styles of pizza that call for a thin, thick, or deep dish style crust, it is commonly formed in either a round or rectangular shape. Flatbreads, however, do not have a uniform shape. You're not likely to see a chef tossing up flatbread dough over their heads in order to get the shape and consistency just right. Most flatbreads are slightly oblong with unfinished edges and toppings that take up most of its surface area. Flatbreads can also be cut in multiple ways without hindering the eating experience, whereas pizzas typically need to be sliced into either triangles or squares to allow for optimal handling.
Experimental toppings are more often found on flatbreads
When you picture a pizza, you might envision a rising crust topped with marinara cheese, a mountain of melted mozzarella, and pepperonis scattered across the pie. More creative toppings for the classic pizza slice might include bell peppers, olives, onions, or anchovies, but for the most part, pizza toppings typically play within certain expected boundaries. Flatbread, however, is a different story.
When you peruse the flatbread section on a menu, it's not surprising to see a grilled peach and mozzarella option or a flatbread topped with spiced lamb and tahini. Flatbreads are more commonly known to throw together a ton of interesting and experimental flavors on top of the flattened dough and serve it up as one cohesive dish. You put one slice of pineapple on a pizza, however, and suddenly half the pizza loving population is up in arms.
This isn't to say that pizza makers have never thought outside the box when crafting their pies — there are tons of toppings and sauces that shamelessly break flavor traditions. But these unusual combinations are more often seen atop a flatbread rather than served up at your local pizzeria. Maybe it is all in the marketing, or perhaps the more innovative toppings truly taste better on dough without yeast.