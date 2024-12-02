Flatbread Vs Pizza: What's The Difference?

If something looks like a pizza, feels like a pizza, and tastes like a pizza, it might be a pizza ... but it could also be a flatbread. It can be hard to determine the distinctions between flatbreads and pizzas, especially when the two often share similar sauces and toppings. But when you start to compare them side by side, these dishes actually have more differences than one might assume.

Contrary to popular belief, flatbreads are not just trendy, flatter versions of the traditional pizza you know and love. Historically speaking, flatbreads actually predate pizzas by thousands of years. Early Greek and Egyptian civilizations would top toasted flatbreads with fresh tomatoes, cheese, and other desired toppings. While pizza is widely considered the more popular of the two dishes, the inventors of pizza in 18th-century Naples likely pulled inspiration from the flatbreads that had been around for many years before. As time has gone on, the two dishes have found their own unique characteristics that set them apart from one another from the dough all the way up to the finishing garnishes.