The Worst Trader Joe's Dumplings Have A Sour Aftertaste

From its bingeable snacks and delicious frozen entrees to its very reasonably priced wines, there are so many reasons to love Trader Joe's. One standout category is the chain's selection of frozen dumplings, perfect for whipping up a quick, tasty meal. However, not all of Trader Joe's frozen dumplings are created equal. If you're looking for another thing to add to your list of Trader Joe's shopping tips, consider skipping the Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings. Food Republic taste-tested and ranked nine frozen dumplings, and found this variety to be the most disappointing.

The Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings are stuffed with a combination of jackfruit, carrot, cabbage, spinach, and ginger. According to the Trader Joe's website, they are inspired by Chinese xiao long bao – dumplings known for their savory fillings and the tasty broth released when you take a bite. However, instead of an irresistible flavor bomb, our taste-tester said the broth was watery, and the filling had a bland, sour taste. This could be because the dumplings contain jackfruit, which is often canned in a briny liquid that can overwhelm a dish with tang if the fruit isn't properly rinsed, seasoned, and balanced with richer, umami-forward ingredients. If Trader Joe's uses a canned version, the acidity may be working against what makes soup dumplings the perfect bite: savory filling and flavor-rich soup.

We're not the only ones who aren't a fan of these vegan dumplings. People on Reddit also have issues with the texture. The perfect soup dumpling should feature a thin, resilient wrapper. Yet, in a Reddit post, one person noted, "I found that the vegetable filling absorbed a lot of the soup, and they weren't really 'soup' dumplings like the other ones." Another described the dough's texture as "rubbery and dry" (via Reddit). Paired with a sour aftertaste, this doesn't sound particularly appetizing.