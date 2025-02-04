You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Simple, Flavor-Packed Steak Marinade

While there are hundreds of steak marinade recipes online — some with a dozen ingredients and some being as simple as soy sauce — you only need three to pack your protein with extra flavor: soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard. Why do these ingredients work so well? Because they tick off all the flavor boxes that elevate red meat, regardless if you grill, broil, bake, or pan-fry it.

Soy sauce is a salty condiment for next-level flavor, and its fermentation process gives it a light, umami boost. Similarly, the salt and umami in Worcestershire work with the soy sauce to give your steak a very satisfying, meaty taste, and its additional spices expand the flavor profile with earthy aromas. The white wine and sharp taste in Dijon mustard cut through the heavier flavors to add a touch of tang to your meal, just the thing for more marbled cuts like ribeye. Combined together, you get a comprehensive flavor boost that is powerfully compatible with just about any cut of red meat.

While these are three readily available ingredients that encompass most of the flavors that level up steak, they are by no means your only options. Provided your marinade has umami, salt, tang, and a bit of extra seasoning, it's easy to develop one that's perfect for your palate and your specific cut of meat alike.