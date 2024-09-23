Add An Umami Flare To Your Chili With One Simple Addition

Chili, with its simple yet satisfying ingredients (ground beef, onions, tomatoes, seasonings, and the often-debated beans) delivers big, bold flavors without much effort. The fact that it's extremely customizable is an added bonus. While it's a go-to comfort food, it's also one that can sometimes fall flat in terms of depth.

But, fish sauce is one simple addition that will take your chili to a whole new level of depth and complexity. Yes, that salty, pungent condiment typically found in Asian dishes can work wonders in chili.

Though it might seem like an odd addition, just a dash of this fermented ingredient interacts with the tomato paste or crushed tomatoes and rounds out the acidity to elevate chili's overall flavor profile. The culinary science behind it is simple: Fish sauce is packed with glutamates. This is responsible in enhancing the savory and umami notes in any dish, giving even your simple slow cooker chili recipe a richer, more robust taste that lingers on the palate, without overpowering it. When used correctly, it's the secret ingredient that makes all the difference.

The trick is to add about 3 tablespoons of fish sauce per pound of meat before it browns, then follow it up with your choice of spice blend and other flavoring ingredients. Let it simmer for at least 30 minutes. This ensures the fishy edge disappears, leaving behind nothing but umami goodness.