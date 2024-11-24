The Unexpected Condiment That Adds Loads Of Flavor To Ice Cream

If you're buying high-quality ice cream from the grocery store, it should already be full of rich flavor. But who can resist the allure of adding fun toppings to elevate it? Sweet additions like fudge sauce or caramel are perfectly acceptable traditional options, but recently, savory choices like drizzling olive oil and adding a pinch of sea salt to the frosty dessert have gained popularity. If you really want to level up your bowl of creamy frozen goodness, look no further than the leader of the "swicy" trend: hot honey.

The portmanteau "swicy" refers to foods that are both sweet and spicy, and hot honey is the epitome of it. While you may have been drizzling it on grilled cheese, pizza, wings, or other savory foods, you might be missing out if you haven't tried upgrading sweets like ice cream with it. A simple condiment, hot honey marries chile peppers and honey for an explosion of sweetness and heat that can take ice cream to a whole new level. The reason this combination works so well is thanks to the sugar in the honey and the fat in the ice cream, which mingle beautifully with the heat of the peppers for layers of balanced flavors that are neither too sweet nor too hot.