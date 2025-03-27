The Trendy Recipe That Makes Protein And Hot Honey The Stars Of The Show

Sometimes a recipe appears on social media that just looks and sounds delicious — take the TikTok-viral Turkish Pasta or Emily Mariko's salmon bowl, for example. Other times, it seems like people jump on the bandwagon because the elements of the dish are a little wacky together and they simply have to find out for themselves if it's any good. Case in point? Protein-heavy ground beef, sweet potato, and cottage cheese bowls, which get topped with a drizzle of hot honey.

Skillet-cooked, seasoned ground beef gets scooped into a bowl with roasted chunks of sweet potato alongside a dollop of cottage cheese. Once everything is in place, the entire contents of the bowl receive a sweet and spicy kick from hot honey. It shouldn't work together — there's every reason why this mixture of flavors and textures just should not be combined — and yet it's weirdly, surprisingly good. Better still, it only takes half an hour to make while packing a powerful protein punch (making it the perfect meal for after a workout) that's also gluten-free.

Since all of the ingredients are, for the most part, pretty soft, you can add some textural variance in the form of chopped romaine lettuce. Or, instead of eating it with a fork, you can scoop a combination of the elements onto extra-sturdy tortilla or pita chips.