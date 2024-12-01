Upgrade Your Christmas Cookie Boxes With A Fast Food-Inspired Shape

A box of classic Christmas cookies? Overdone, predictable, and very round. Cookie strips that look like little french fries? Innovative, life-changing, and so darn cute. By simply cutting the dough into slim shapes, you can transform your standard cookie boxes into something fun and whimsical.

Any kind of plain, blonde sugar cookie dough is going to give you a finished product that looks the most like a regular french fry. Give them a sprinkle of white granulated sugar, or roll sugar cookies in sprinkles the right way and use a crystal-clear variety — this touch will make them look like they have been finished with salt! White chocolate and macadamia nut is also a great choice, and chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies can mimic the look of sweet potato fries, but you can really use whichever cookie dough you prefer.

As for the tools, you will need a vegetable crinkle cutter to get a classic wavy look, but if you do not have one, just cut the dough into strips using a knife or pizza cutter. Bake the cookie pieces at the temperature indicated on the package (or in the recipe), but keep an eye on them. Since they are smaller in size than a regular cookie, they will probably finish more quickly. For a fun presentation, pack them up in paper french fry bags to complete the look.