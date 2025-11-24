I Tried And Ranked 7 Store-Bought Pumpkin Pies

Thanksgiving meals are full of seasonal treats, from roasted turkey to stuffing, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce. But perhaps the most delicious part of any large holiday meal is the dessert you may or may not have saved room for at the end. Your feast just doesn't feel complete without it. And when it comes to Thanksgiving dessert, there's nothing more iconic than pumpkin pie.

While the turkey and its sides get most of the shine, pumpkin pie has the ability to steal the show. Baking isn't for everyone, though, and with so much food to prepare, opting for a store-bought pie is an easy way to save a bit of time and hassle. But just because you're buying a premade pie doesn't mean you want to skimp on flavor, texture, or any of the other qualities that make this dessert great. So how do you decide on a pie to buy?

Well, reader, you're in luck — I have taken the legwork out of your selection process and tried every pumpkin pie I could get my hands on at local grocery stores. Through this tasting, I was able to assess which pumpkin pies would make the best addition to your Thanksgiving meal, and surely forever crown you as the designated pumpkin pie bringer. You can even try a few simple tricks to make you store-bought pie look homemade, too, but we can worry about that later — let's get to tasting.