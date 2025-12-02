What's New At Costco: December 2025 Edition
There are plenty of perks you might not know come with your Costco membership, and perusing aisles of new goods every month is one of them. As you set out to try some underrated Costco foods you might have ignored — or simply find the best time to cruise for samples and maybe sneak in an extra food court hot dog — keep an eye out for new kitchen and dining goods this December.
Sure, you'll see some new holiday goods popping up — advent calendars, chocolates, giant inflatable Santa Clauses that rep your favorite college football team (insert obligatory roll tide here) — but you'll likely run into tons of new goods that will be fantastic at any time of year, considering Costco is famous for its "treasure hunt" inventory approach, where great deals appear seemingly out of nowhere. From automated ice cream makers to self-sharpening knife sets and snack platters, we've dug up the best of December's new merchandise.
Rich, creamy ice cream never looked so easy
Let's start off strong with the Whynter 0.8 Qt Personal Compact Automatic Ice Cream Maker, which makes just under a quart of ice cream in 30 minutes — all you have to do is add the base, whether that's a simple vanilla ice cream recipe or something more complex, like pumpkin pie ice cream. Sure, it's close to $200, but with no pre-freezing required, we're inclined to say it's worth it.
Get your snack on
December, perhaps more than just about any other month, is really a time of hosting — so for a large gathering, grab the Branch to Box Jumbo Fruit and Snackette Box for approximately $100. You'll get a mix of staple and exotic fruit, nuts and trail mixes, and a variety of dried fruit, too.
Update your cookware with timeless staples
We all have a set of dented, scratched pans that we know we really should replace but just can't be bothered, right? Okay, maybe that's just us, but if you need to refresh your pans, Costco has the Henckels Paradigm Ceramic three-piece Fry Pan Set for about $120, made with stainless steel and a ceramic nonstick coating (sans lead and cadmium, thank you very much), and handles that promise to stay cool — plus, they're oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Juice, slice, and shred all at the same time
Okay, so you can't juice, slice, and shred ingredients at the same time, but the Ninja NeverClog Three-in-One Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder can do all of those things individually. Juice with breakfast? Check. Sliced cheddar cheese for a burger? Double check. Shredded veg to toss into a salad? Oh, yeah. It can do it all.
Organize your kitchen with ease
Where are you going to store all your new purchases to avoid cluttering your countertops, you ask? On Costco's Trinity three-tier Metal Kitchen Cart with Acacia Top for $139.99, obviously. Available in neutral white and dark gray, you'll be able to suit your kitchen's color scheme with ease.
Blend, chop, whisk, and mash all with one gadget
We're sort of on the fence with Alton Brown's crusade against pastry bags: he hates one-trick ponies in the kitchen, and we know how valuable kitchen storage space is. That's why we're tempted by Costco's Braun MultiQuick 5 Pro four-in-one Immersion Blender with 25 Speeds for around $85. It quite literally (figurative definition here) does everything but clean your kitchen sink.
Be the life of the party with an actual tower of (cold) beer
Let's be real: There's no real purpose to Costco's Oggi Beer and Beverage Tower with EZ-Pour Spigot and two Removable Ice Tubes other than to be the life of a party. For $52.99, it holds three quarts of whatever drink you want six pints of — plus, you get ice tubes, which will keep your drinks cold. You might think this is the pinnacle of German engineering, but it's actually American innovation at work.
Get enough smoked salmon for the whole party
If you're hosting a gathering for seafood enthusiasts, Costco's Northern Fish Atlantic Smoked Salmon Side (a whopping 3 pounds) is enough fish to feed 12 people if you're using it as the main course, and probably triple that if it's an app.
Stay caffeinated while working on your gains
Have you ever been drinking a glass of chocolate milk and wondered why it isn't caffeinated? The makers of Spylt certainly have. Luckily, Costco is offering Spylt Caffeinated Protein Milk in both chocolate and cookies and cream in 15-packs for $32.99 each. With 20 grams of protein and 60 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can, each one packs a punch — whether you want a post-workout pick-me-up or simply need an afternoon jolt.
Get Stanley cup convenience without Stanley cup pricing
Large, refillable tumblers are one of the best ways to stay hydrated throughout the day, and this December, Costco has you covered. The retailer carries the Reduce Chiller Vacuum Insulated 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Spill-Proof Straw for $32.99 in a two-pack, in black and white. The best part? Not that it keeps your drinks cold for hours (which is a plus), but the spill-proof straw. Life-changing.
Replace dull, unsafe knives
If your knives are getting on the duller side, they're actually more dangerous to use in the kitchen than a sharp blade. Costco has the solution: a Cuisinart German Steel 10-piece Knife Block Set with Built-in Sharpener for $87.99. Sure, you can (and should) get your knives sharpened at the grocery store, but between professional appointments, you can keep your tools honed (and safe) with the built-in sharpener.
Stock up on organic baby food
Whether you have a preschool you need to feed or simply a little one who knows what they like, Costco sells a 40-pack of Holle Organic Baby Food Yogurt Pouch Variety Pack with three flavors: apple, banana, and berries; mango; and blueberries, apple, and banana for $89.99.
Get ramyun noodles with beef bone broth
Shin Ramyun is known for having a rich depth of flavor, and the Shin Ramyun Black with Beef Bone Broth triples that intensity. It's often compared to other popular South Korean ramyun brands, and frequently ranks better. Luckily, Costco offers a 10-pack for $18.99.