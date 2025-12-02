What's New At Costco: December 2025 Edition

There are plenty of perks you might not know come with your Costco membership, and perusing aisles of new goods every month is one of them. As you set out to try some underrated Costco foods you might have ignored — or simply find the best time to cruise for samples and maybe sneak in an extra food court hot dog — keep an eye out for new kitchen and dining goods this December.

Sure, you'll see some new holiday goods popping up — advent calendars, chocolates, giant inflatable Santa Clauses that rep your favorite college football team (insert obligatory roll tide here) — but you'll likely run into tons of new goods that will be fantastic at any time of year, considering Costco is famous for its "treasure hunt" inventory approach, where great deals appear seemingly out of nowhere. From automated ice cream makers to self-sharpening knife sets and snack platters, we've dug up the best of December's new merchandise.