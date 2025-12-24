10 Mistakes You Keep Making With Parchment Paper

You may think there isn't much to parchment paper, and we wouldn't blame you. It's barely more than a roll of regular paper. Yes, there's a shiny side, but still, it's nothing fancy or elaborate, and you can use it for just about everything in the kitchen, right? Well, kind of. As it turns out, there are quite a few common mistakes people commit with the humble baking accessory. We are going to put an end to that in your kitchen, though.

From forgetting all the ways parchment paper can be helpful in the kitchen to using it to roast veggies to putting it under the broiler — it's heat resistant, but c'mon — you'd be surprised at how many common misuses people unwittingly commit. That is, of course, people who aren't in the know. Not us, though. We searched online and tapped into personal experiences using the handy kitchen accessory to compile a list of frequent mistakes so we can avoid them moving forward. They might just expand your ideas about what the handy kitchen accessory is actually capable of, too. Let's go.