The Parchment Paper Hack For An Easy Piping Bag

We've all been there: you just finished baking a delectable birthday cake and are getting ready to adorn it with frosting, sprinkles, and candles. But then you realize, you don't have a piping bag! Should you just settle for using a butter knife to slather the spread on like an amateur? Not today. Luckily, there is a hack to frost a beautiful confection in a flash, and that is by using parchment paper.

Simply take a sheet of parchment paper, roll into a cone shape, and cut a hole at the bottom – that's it. Voilà, you will have a quick and easy solution to any frosting emergency. No need for metal piping tips either, because you can cut the paper cone into as small or large of a hole as you would like and are not forced into a specific size like with traditional piping bags. If you want to make sure the paper stays in the shape of your liking, you can secure it with any tape you have on hand.

If you are a master at origami and have advanced folding skills, YouTuber Brittnee Kay has another technique for creating a parchment paper piping bag that involves a little more intricate folding and cutting than just rolling into a cone.

Surprisingly, piping bags made out of parchment paper are actually preferred over plastic ones for melted chocolate and particularly for icing cookies (since you probably only need a small amount for those treats).