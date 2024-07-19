Wait, Are You Supposed To Wet Parchment Paper?

If you're looking to save time on cleanup when cooking and baking, there's no simpler way to do so than to line your pans with parchment paper. It's super easy to do with flat pans that are similar in shape to the paper — just add a layer and you're done. But it becomes a little more challenging when lining a deeper baking dish, like the ones you might use for baking bread or cake, or making a casserole.

Because parchment paper tends to be somewhat stiff, it's more difficult to neatly fit it into the corners of these types of pans. But, there's one simple way to fix the situation — wet your parchment paper first.

All you need to do is scrunch up the paper and dampen it with water, then be sure to remove any excess moisture by squeezing it out. Once ready, simply press the paper into the bottom of the pan and up the sides. The moisture will make it more pliable and may even help it to more easily adhere to the inside surfaces of the pan so that the paper stays in place while you're pouring in the batter or other wet ingredients.