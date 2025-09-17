The Tulip Method For Perfectly-Shaped Parchment Paper Muffin Liners

Artisanal bakeries the world over have perfected the rustic-inspired muffin presentation. There are plenty of copycat recipes online, but just how do you recreate the perfectly imperfect liners? Turns out, all you need are some strategic slits in parchment paper.

To achieve this aggravatingly easy yet gorgeous design, take a square of parchment paper, roughly five and a half inches, but this can differ depending on the size of the muffins you want. From here, cut a line down each corner towards the middle. It should cut about two-thirds of the way in, leaving an area at the bottom large enough to fill the bottom of the muffin tray. If you cut too far in, the liner won't hold its shape well enough, and the batter will spill out the slits and likely get stuck to the tray when you pull it out. You shouldn't need to grease your muffin trays ahead of time, and try to ensure the matte side of the parchment paper is the side in contact with the tray, as the slight difference in material does make a difference to the end result. A tamper is ideal here to fit the paper snuggly into the mold, but in lieu of one, a small measuring cup or just your hand will do the trick.

As you fit the liners into the tray, the sides should fold into and over each other, overlapping slightly to give you a tulip look. From here, you can add your muffin batter and bake as usual. You'll take out some bakery-worthy muffins, and the taller the liner, the taller the baked good. So, jumbo muffins, anyone?