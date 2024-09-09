The Safest Way To Use Parchment Paper In A Skillet

Parchment paper is a great multi-use tool in anyone's kitchen, from home chefs to seasoned professionals in the restaurant industry. It's incredibly heat-resistant and able to withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can be used to line baking sheets and muffin tins, even skillets — all while providing a nonstick surface with easier cleanup.

Also called baking paper, parchment paper is made from wood pulp or cotton fiber coated in a thin layer of silicone, the same material used in reusable baking mats. This makes it nonstick, heat-resistant, and perfect for cooking and baking. The silicone coating in parchment paper also acts as an insulator and allows the paper to heat evenly. And, it will only contain the heat for a few minutes before cooling down, which makes it easy to handle right out of the oven.

In a hot skillet, you can use parchment paper for frying eggs, searing meat, reheating pizza, cooking hash browns, roasting bacon, or anything else you might use a skillet for. As an added benefit, since it's also oil-resistant, parchment paper helps to use less oil while cooking. However, there are some safety tips to keep in mind when using parchment paper in this way, including monitoring the temperature and trimming pieces to avoid fires.