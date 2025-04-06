Splash In A Bit Of This Booze For Richer Scrambled Eggs And Jazz Up Your Morning

While the phrase "It's five o'clock somewhere" doesn't usually apply to the a.m., cooking with booze doesn't have to be dinner exclusive. And no, we don't mean picking the right champagne for your mimosa, but actually adding alcohol to your breakfast. In fact, using a bit of booze can give your plain eggs the bright boost that you may need in the morning. To learn more about this trick, we spoke to Maricel Gentile, the executive chef-owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook."

The main trick is using the right alcohol, which in this case is wine. Specifically, Gentile says, "You want to be sure to use a dry wine, like sauvignon blanc or a crisp chardonnay. The wine balances the richness of the eggs and will make them pop." Both of these wines are also high in acidity which complements the egg's creaminess — just remember to use this with scrambled eggs, as the wine won't mix properly with other styles like sunny side up. Note that you're not trying to drown the eggs in wine because the flavors won't meld and you'll end up with a soup rather than a scramble. So, as Gentile says, "Just a tablespoon is all you need." Not only will this expert tip give you restaurant-quality-like eggs, but is an easy way to elevate your breakfast while leaning into a savory taste. Just make sure you choose the right kind of wine.