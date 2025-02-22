For A Quick And Easy Breakfast, Try Making Scrambled Eggs In An Unlikely Appliance

Let's face it — not all mornings are equal. As hungry as we may be, there are days when we're rushed out of the door with no time for breakfast. Thankfully, there's an unlikely resolution via making scrambled eggs through the humble microwave. Cooking eggs rather than reheating them may not be the first thought, it's one of the many ways to make the most of your microwave. This writer has been known to utilize this method by cracking an egg into a mug, or any microwave-safe container, whisking in any other ingredients such as cheese or veggies (a bit of water helps keep everything tender), and then popping it into the microwave. The cooking time may vary, but it's usually best to heat the eggs in 30-second intervals until they're done.

The microwave may not turn out the perfect scrambled eggs, but there are mistakes you can avoid to get them close. First, grease the microwave-safe container before placing the eggs in. This adds flavor, helps maintain moisture, and makes it easier to plate when the eggs are done. Incorporating just one or two teaspoons of water into scrambled eggs is also the best way to elevate their fluffiness and minimize any rubberiness from the microwave. On the other hand, cream is one of the many liquids that transform scrambled eggs into a masterpiece by gifting them with a rich, velvety texture. Use a bit of each for the best of both worlds.