For A Quick And Easy Breakfast, Try Making Scrambled Eggs In An Unlikely Appliance
Let's face it — not all mornings are equal. As hungry as we may be, there are days when we're rushed out of the door with no time for breakfast. Thankfully, there's an unlikely resolution via making scrambled eggs through the humble microwave. Cooking eggs rather than reheating them may not be the first thought, it's one of the many ways to make the most of your microwave. This writer has been known to utilize this method by cracking an egg into a mug, or any microwave-safe container, whisking in any other ingredients such as cheese or veggies (a bit of water helps keep everything tender), and then popping it into the microwave. The cooking time may vary, but it's usually best to heat the eggs in 30-second intervals until they're done.
The microwave may not turn out the perfect scrambled eggs, but there are mistakes you can avoid to get them close. First, grease the microwave-safe container before placing the eggs in. This adds flavor, helps maintain moisture, and makes it easier to plate when the eggs are done. Incorporating just one or two teaspoons of water into scrambled eggs is also the best way to elevate their fluffiness and minimize any rubberiness from the microwave. On the other hand, cream is one of the many liquids that transform scrambled eggs into a masterpiece by gifting them with a rich, velvety texture. Use a bit of each for the best of both worlds.
Other insanely easy microwave breakfasts
Similarly to scrambled eggs, the humble microwave can cook an egg frittata in just a few minutes. It's not just effective with breakfast either — Alton Brown uses it to make an indulgent dessert (peanut butter fudge), and it's especially handy in making three-ingredient Oreo mug cake. Here, crush the desired amount of Oreo cookies, then combine them in a mug with milk and baking soda before heating them. The beauty of baking mug cakes is in how incredibly easy and versatile they are. You'll just want to make sure to not make the mistake of overfilling them and making sure you have the right whisk for the job.
There are a ton of microwave cooking hacks that prove it's good for much more than reheating leftovers. They're an effective way to infuse flavor to cooking oil with spices like cardamom, cloves, and turmeric. No matter how you use it, just be sure that you clean your microwave properly once you're through, and make sure to get that turntable while you're at it. Zap a slice of lemon in some water to loosen caked-on particles for the easiest cleaning.