Trader Joe's Fans Have Spoken And Their Favorite Item Isn't Kimbap Or Soup Dumplings
The 16th annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards have been announced, and one spicy chip officially snagged the most coveted spot. For the fourth year in a row, Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips were ranked the number one overall favorite product.
This spicy snack is often compared to Takis, with many hot chip lovers preferring the Trader Joe's brand due to its well-balanced flavor and zesty aftertaste. In the Customer Choice Awards, Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Rolled chips beat out popular items like the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, which ranked second, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese in third, and Kimbap in fourth. The rolled chip product also ranked first in the snack category, leaving behind runners up including the World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs and Organic Corn Chip Dippers.
Additional congratulations are in order for the Trader Joe's signature hot chip after earning an even higher honor that few snacks before it have received. As of January 2025, Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips were officially inducted into the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame. Fellow inductees from years past include the Mandarin Orange Chicken and the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, two classic customer favorites that have stood the test of time. We hope that the newest Hall of Famer Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips follows in their footsteps.
Add these Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards winners to your grocery list
Unlike the exclusive guilds in most awards circuits, Trader Joe's allows fans to vote directly for their favorite products each year — and the results are making us hungry. In addition to the Chili & Lime chips, other popular Trader Joe's snacks earned Customer Choice Awards in various categories. The winner of best new product went to the limited time Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips, beating out other newcomers like the limited French Onion Popcorn (2nd place), Garlic Gondolas (3rd place), and Strawberry Hold The Cone! (4th place). Best beverage went to Trader Joe's limited Spiced Cider, while goat cheese won best cheese for the second year in a row.
Some items received even more recognition in this year's awards, including the second win for Trader Joe's Hashbrowns in the breakfast category, and Teeny Tiny Avocados ranking first in produce for the fourth year in a row. The Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice was officially deemed Trader Joe's frozen food royalty winning first place in the Lunch and Dinner category. Other winners include the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip (Appetizer), Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches (Sweet Treat), and Brazil Body Nut Butter (Bath, Body, & Home). All of these popular TJ's items can be hard to find due to their massive popularity, so be sure to shop at Trader Joe's on a weekday to enjoy refreshingly short lines and shelves stocked with all your favorites.