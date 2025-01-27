Trader Joe's Fans Have Spoken And Their Favorite Item Isn't Kimbap Or Soup Dumplings

The 16th annual Trader Joe's Customer Choice Awards have been announced, and one spicy chip officially snagged the most coveted spot. For the fourth year in a row, Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips were ranked the number one overall favorite product.

This spicy snack is often compared to Takis, with many hot chip lovers preferring the Trader Joe's brand due to its well-balanced flavor and zesty aftertaste. In the Customer Choice Awards, Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Rolled chips beat out popular items like the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, which ranked second, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese in third, and Kimbap in fourth. The rolled chip product also ranked first in the snack category, leaving behind runners up including the World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs and Organic Corn Chip Dippers.

Additional congratulations are in order for the Trader Joe's signature hot chip after earning an even higher honor that few snacks before it have received. As of January 2025, Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips were officially inducted into the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame. Fellow inductees from years past include the Mandarin Orange Chicken and the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, two classic customer favorites that have stood the test of time. We hope that the newest Hall of Famer Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips follows in their footsteps.