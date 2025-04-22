The Fiery Snack That Makes Fried Chicken Even More Flavorful

Whatever flour you use when cooking homemade fried chicken, you've got to season it properly. While there are hundreds, if not thousands, of seasoning suggestions at a chef's disposal, one of the best and easiest solutions only requires you to grind up some a popular snack food: Takis.

It may sound a bit odd, but tossing a bold ingredient into your dry coating to create spicy, acidic fried chicken is nothing new. Spices like chili powder and paprika are amongst the most common flour seasonings used for deep frying, because they retain their flavor and heat even after being dipped in piping hot oil. There are also many international fried chicken styles that incorporate fruity acids from lemons and limes as a way of cutting through the dish's heaviness and brightening up the other flavors. Taki fanatics know there are few snacks on the market that can offer more chili-lime flavor than this chip brand, making it an absolute win for flavor.

The chili-lime flavor profile merely scratched the surface when it comes to Takis — the rolled tortilla chip offers a myriad of other seasonings like salt and dehydrated onion, two more classic fried chicken seasonings. As an unexpected bonus, Takis' bright red color can even serve as an ample warning (or enticement) to dinner guests, letting them know just how spicy their bite is about to be. Including Takis in your standard fried chicken recipes is a cinch, provided you account for how corn flour reacts when fried.