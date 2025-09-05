The Genius Reese's S'mores Hack For Instant Treats (No Campfire Needed)

S'mores are a quintessential campfire goodie, and making them over the crackling of an open fire is all but a rite of passage for hungry youths who are about to experience a sugar rush like no other. But who has 24/7 access to a roaring campfire, convenient and ready to go any time a s'mores craving strikes? That's where your kitchen burner, some marshmallow fluff, and Reese's peanut butter cups come in. To make this easy snack, just skewer your peanut butter cup, dunk it into marshmallow fluff so that it is fully coated, and then give that a good roast over your burner's flame until the marshmallow gets nice and crispy. Sandwich that between two graham crackers, and you have yourself an ooey-gooey, easy-peasy Reese's s'more.

The Reese's cups are one of the stars of this recipe, though there are plenty of other secret ingredients you should be using in your s'mores, such as bacon bits or pretzels, to elevate them further. The combo of Reese's peanut butter and marshmallow fluff is reminiscent of the classic fluffernutter sandwich, made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme or fluff. The chocolate coating on the candy replicates that good ol' square of Hershey's commonly sandwiched between the blazing hot marshmallow and graham crackers of a traditional campfire, but it's more contained, less messy, and all made without a campfire.