The Genius Reese's S'mores Hack For Instant Treats (No Campfire Needed)
S'mores are a quintessential campfire goodie, and making them over the crackling of an open fire is all but a rite of passage for hungry youths who are about to experience a sugar rush like no other. But who has 24/7 access to a roaring campfire, convenient and ready to go any time a s'mores craving strikes? That's where your kitchen burner, some marshmallow fluff, and Reese's peanut butter cups come in. To make this easy snack, just skewer your peanut butter cup, dunk it into marshmallow fluff so that it is fully coated, and then give that a good roast over your burner's flame until the marshmallow gets nice and crispy. Sandwich that between two graham crackers, and you have yourself an ooey-gooey, easy-peasy Reese's s'more.
The Reese's cups are one of the stars of this recipe, though there are plenty of other secret ingredients you should be using in your s'mores, such as bacon bits or pretzels, to elevate them further. The combo of Reese's peanut butter and marshmallow fluff is reminiscent of the classic fluffernutter sandwich, made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme or fluff. The chocolate coating on the candy replicates that good ol' square of Hershey's commonly sandwiched between the blazing hot marshmallow and graham crackers of a traditional campfire, but it's more contained, less messy, and all made without a campfire.
No burner? No problem
Of course, not everyone has the type of range that can produce actual flames, either. Electric burners are pretty popular these days, and coil burners don't exactly crisp up your marshmallows and give you that nice char you want. If you're without a burner that creates real flame, then you can learn how to easily make s'mores in the oven instead. You basically just want to stack your marshmallow fluff-dipped Reese's cup onto a graham cracker and place it in a line with others on a baking sheet, sticking them under the broiler for 40 seconds to a few minutes, depending on your broiler's strength and the level of doneness you're after. Once it's done to your liking, add another graham cracker on top, and you're good to go.
Barring the oven, you can make s'mores in an air fryer, too. Just set your marshmallow-y Reese's cup on a graham cracker and air-fry at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for around five minutes, until the marshmallow fluff browns. Create a sandwich with another graham cracker as usual, and that's all there is to it. And if you really want to make a whole affair out of your tasty snack, you could peep our list of 10 popular Halloween candies and what to drink with them, too. A little drink that pairs well with a Reese's s'more sounds like a match made in heaven to us.