Make A Quick And Easy Orange Chicken Sauce With Just 3 Ingredients

Orange chicken is a classic takeout dish. It's saucy, sweet, salty, sticky, and just overall delicious. Skip the ordering out this week, and instead, try your hand at making a quick and easy orange chicken sauce with just three ingredients. These ingredients are barbecue sauce, orange marmalade, and soy sauce. The barbecue sauce provides a smoky, spiced taste while the soy sauce brings a salty, umami flavor. The orange marmalade is sweet, sticky, and citrusy. When these three powerhouses combine, you get a thick, luxurious sauce that coats your chicken and smacks your tastebuds with flavor.

Making this simple sauce for your next chicken dish is relatively straightforward. Start by combining one cup of barbecue sauce and equal parts of orange marmalade in a pot, then toss in two to three tablespoons of soy sauce. Let the sauce cook gently for about twenty minutes, continuously stirring to prevent burning. Once it's all cohesive, you've got a tangy, sweet, thick, savory glaze perfect for coating chicken and so many other dishes. Whether you want to make spicy orange chicken wings from scratch or simply toss the sauce onto some fast food fried chicken, this three-ingredient recipe makes quick work of dinner.