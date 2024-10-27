Make A Quick And Easy Orange Chicken Sauce With Just 3 Ingredients
Orange chicken is a classic takeout dish. It's saucy, sweet, salty, sticky, and just overall delicious. Skip the ordering out this week, and instead, try your hand at making a quick and easy orange chicken sauce with just three ingredients. These ingredients are barbecue sauce, orange marmalade, and soy sauce. The barbecue sauce provides a smoky, spiced taste while the soy sauce brings a salty, umami flavor. The orange marmalade is sweet, sticky, and citrusy. When these three powerhouses combine, you get a thick, luxurious sauce that coats your chicken and smacks your tastebuds with flavor.
Making this simple sauce for your next chicken dish is relatively straightforward. Start by combining one cup of barbecue sauce and equal parts of orange marmalade in a pot, then toss in two to three tablespoons of soy sauce. Let the sauce cook gently for about twenty minutes, continuously stirring to prevent burning. Once it's all cohesive, you've got a tangy, sweet, thick, savory glaze perfect for coating chicken and so many other dishes. Whether you want to make spicy orange chicken wings from scratch or simply toss the sauce onto some fast food fried chicken, this three-ingredient recipe makes quick work of dinner.
Other ways to use orange chicken sauce
Put all the complex flavors in this three-ingredient sauce to impart orange chicken taste into other dishes, like can't mess it up fried chicken. After all, who wouldn't love to merge two dishes to create the perfect dinner? The crispy skin makes the ideal vessel for capturing the glossy, orange-flavored sauce. Top the chicken with sesame seeds for the ultimate orange chicken-style flare. Douse breaded or cooked shrimp in this simple sauce before serving it over rice for a delicious weeknight meal. The sauce sticks to the outside of the shrimp, creating a luscious exterior and juicy interior.
If you want an appetizer idea with your leftover orange sauce, pour it over cocktail meatballs before you bake them. The sweetness pairs perfectly with the richness of the meatballs. The glaze will continually carmelize as they cook, forming a rich, thick coating paired with a soft, delicate meatball interior. The smoky barbecue in the sauce plays on varying notes in the meat while the salty soy brings out savory flavors in this delectable appetizer, creating a tasty morsel.