10 Myths About Searing Steak (And Why It Really Matters)

Everyone knows salting a steak is imperative, but the moment you apply it makes all the difference. A sprinkle before the steak goes on the grill flavors the outside, but does nothing for the inside. And while salting just before cooking is common, it ignores the science of osmosis. In fact, the worst time to salt is 10 to 30 minutes before heat is introduced. That's when the salt has only begun to draw moisture out of the steak. You're left with a damp surface that steams instead of sears.

For a truly next-level steak, timing is everything. Salting at least 40 minutes (and ideally several hours) before cooking allows the salt to penetrate into the muscle fibers, seasoning the steak from the inside out. Dave Yasuda goes a step further: "The absolute best way to really nail this is to generously salt the exterior of the steak and leave it uncovered in the refrigerator overnight. This creates a dry-to-the-touch surface and has the benefit of allowing the salt to penetrate the immediate exterior of the steak."

This process, known as air-drying or dry-brining, transforms the steak's surface. By allowing air to circulate around the meat, moisture evaporates, flavor concentrates, and a proper sear can be expected upon contact with heat. But if you're short on time, then simply salt after cooking and resting the meat for a bright, clean hit of salinity on the crust.