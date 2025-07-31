A Steakhouse Chef's Salt Tip For Extra Juicy Steaks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking steak at home can feel intimidating. When done right, it's an instant crowd-pleaser, but when it goes wrong, it can feel like throwing money down the drain. With such high stakes, it's only natural to seek out every tip and trick to bring out a steak's full potential. Surprisingly, one secret to a perfectly cooked steak is most likely sitting in your pantry: salt. To find out why salt is such a game-changer for a well-cooked steak, Food Republic consulted Ed Cotton, chef and co-owner of New York restaurants Jack & Charlie's No. 118 and Leonetta.

For the ideal type of salt to use, Cotton recommended, "Kosher salt (Diamond Crystal brand [aka] Red Box) for its large flake structure and easy distribution." He noted that Diamond Crystal has "clean flavors and [is] more preferred over Morton's, which I feel is saltier in flavor." Known for its clean taste, pinchability, and easy distribution, kosher salt is often considered the premium salt seasoning for steak. But not all kosher salt is equal. Morton's has a denser grain and delivers a saltier flavor by volume, making precise seasoning control difficult, which can overpower your steak. So for the best results, look for kosher salt with less dense, airier flakes.

With your kosher salt on hand, Cotton recommended dry brining your steaks. Don't let the term intimidate you; it's actually incredibly simple! "Salt your steak at least 40 minutes or even up to 24 hours before cooking, leaving it uncovered on a rack in the refrigerator ... The salt definitely should be visible on the steak, but not caked on it," he explained.