Steak Temperature Terms That Don't Actually Mean Anything

Ordering steak at a restaurant can be fraught with challenges, from embarrassment at requesting your preferred level of doneness to your waitperson not even asking for your preference. For an expert's perspective on navigating such situations, Food Republic spoke with Jonathan Bautista, the Executive Chef at Ember & Rye, a steakhouse by Chef Richard Blais in Carlsbad, California. His first bit of wisdom is: "There's no shame in ensuring your steak is cooked to your liking." While the message from cooking shows and celebrity chefs is that steak should never be cooked beyond a still-pink medium-rare, you're entitled to have it the way you like it. Plenty of people enjoy a more well-cooked piece of meat, and even grillmaster Bobby Flay prefers his steaks cooked medium.

According to Bautista, the most direct way to ensure that your meal is cooked to your level of perfection is to "[p]olitely tell the server the temperature you prefer when ordering." Ordering well done at a steakhouse is really that simple, even if your ideal isn't exactly the restaurant's standard.

To that end, it's also important to use the right terminology. Bautista's next pro tip is that "there's no such thing as 'medium plus' or 'medium rare minus'." Use the correct descriptors to prevent miscommunication and avoid unclear labels, which will only confuse the kitchen staff. Your best bet is to ask for one of the five accepted levels of doneness: rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, and well-done.