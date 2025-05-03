The 30-Minute Heating Rule For Cast-Iron Steak With A Crispy Caramelized Crust

If you're searing a steak at home, you probably already know that using a cast iron is your best chance at producing a flavorful, perfectly crusted result. But did you know that there's another crucial step that you should take before cooking? When Food Republic spoke to Erica Blaire Roby, award-winning pitmaster and Food Network "Master of Cue" Champion, to find out her best tips and tricks for cooking perfect steak, she gave us the deets on why preheating your cast iron is a necessary part of the cooking process.

According to Roby, the preheat (which should take about 30 minutes), is needed in order to get that initial sear just right. "It's important to have a very hot cast iron skillet for crust formation," Roby said. "The high, even heat helps sear the steak quickly, forming a caramelized, flavorful crust." The reasoning behind preheating your pan makes tons of sense when you think about it, too. "An extended preheat ensures the skillet is evenly hot across its surface, reducing the risk of under-searing or uneven browning," Roby added. You can either preheat your skillet directly on the stove (just be careful!) or you can throw your cast iron into the oven to preheat there. If doing it in your oven, have the temperature set to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit.