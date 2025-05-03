The 30-Minute Heating Rule For Cast-Iron Steak With A Crispy Caramelized Crust
If you're searing a steak at home, you probably already know that using a cast iron is your best chance at producing a flavorful, perfectly crusted result. But did you know that there's another crucial step that you should take before cooking? When Food Republic spoke to Erica Blaire Roby, award-winning pitmaster and Food Network "Master of Cue" Champion, to find out her best tips and tricks for cooking perfect steak, she gave us the deets on why preheating your cast iron is a necessary part of the cooking process.
According to Roby, the preheat (which should take about 30 minutes), is needed in order to get that initial sear just right. "It's important to have a very hot cast iron skillet for crust formation," Roby said. "The high, even heat helps sear the steak quickly, forming a caramelized, flavorful crust." The reasoning behind preheating your pan makes tons of sense when you think about it, too. "An extended preheat ensures the skillet is evenly hot across its surface, reducing the risk of under-searing or uneven browning," Roby added. You can either preheat your skillet directly on the stove (just be careful!) or you can throw your cast iron into the oven to preheat there. If doing it in your oven, have the temperature set to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
More tips for cooking your steak in a cast iron pan
When getting your pan up to temperature, there's one crucial rule to keep in mind. "Make sure to preheat your pan first and only add oil right before cooking," Erica Blaire Roby said. Additionally, it's important to use the right kind of oil when cooking steak. "Using a high-smoke-point oil is key, as others can cause smoking." The best high-smoke-point oils to use for cooking a cast iron steak include avocado oil and safflower oil. These oils are all perfect for high-heat cooking, with smoke points well above 400 degrees Fahrenheit. They also have mellow flavors, so they won't overpower your steak or seasonings.
It's also important to make sure that you hear something when your meat first hits the cast iron. "Another tip is to let the steak sizzle upon contact to ensure the pan is at the right temperature." If your steak doesn't make that beautiful sizzling sound, it's not heated enough. Of course, when the steak is done, don't forget Anthony Bourdain's most crucial step for the most perfect steak: letting it rest.