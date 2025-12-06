Turn Greek Yogurt Into A Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From banana-caramel pudding parfaits to ones made with oatmeal, fresh berries, and Chantilly cream, there's truly a parfait out there for everyone. The best part is that these little pots of deliciousness don't need to be complicated. In fact, you can make a strawberry cheesecake parfait with only three ingredients: yogurt, strawberries, and graham crackers.

Now, you could use plain old Greek yogurt, sure — but to really get that tangy, fruity taste, we suggest buying one with the essence you're after. Chobani and Dannon both offer strawberry cheesecake flavors, and either works beautifully. Then, simply grab a little cup (glass works best so you can see the layers), crumble some graham crackers into the bottom, pour in your yogurt, and top the whole thing with freshly sliced strawberries. You'll have a breakfast that's decadent enough to feel like you're having dessert first thing in the morning.

If you want to get a little fancy, you can make a jarringly beautiful ruby-red jam with your strawberries and use that on top. Of course, even just cooking down your berries with a little sugar will yield a lovely compote that complements the yogurt, too. This is especially good on a plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt.