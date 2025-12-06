Turn Greek Yogurt Into A Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait With Just 3 Ingredients
From banana-caramel pudding parfaits to ones made with oatmeal, fresh berries, and Chantilly cream, there's truly a parfait out there for everyone. The best part is that these little pots of deliciousness don't need to be complicated. In fact, you can make a strawberry cheesecake parfait with only three ingredients: yogurt, strawberries, and graham crackers.
Now, you could use plain old Greek yogurt, sure — but to really get that tangy, fruity taste, we suggest buying one with the essence you're after. Chobani and Dannon both offer strawberry cheesecake flavors, and either works beautifully. Then, simply grab a little cup (glass works best so you can see the layers), crumble some graham crackers into the bottom, pour in your yogurt, and top the whole thing with freshly sliced strawberries. You'll have a breakfast that's decadent enough to feel like you're having dessert first thing in the morning.
If you want to get a little fancy, you can make a jarringly beautiful ruby-red jam with your strawberries and use that on top. Of course, even just cooking down your berries with a little sugar will yield a lovely compote that complements the yogurt, too. This is especially good on a plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt.
Other simple ways to jazz up your parfaits
"Parfait" as a dish runs pretty fast and loose — some people have fun with the form, layering savory dishes like shepherd's pie into glass jars, while others stick with tradition, opting for classic options like sweet and tart lemon-blueberry desserts.
If you want to stick with the ease of three ingredients (breakfast may be important, but it shouldn't be hard work, after all), you still have plenty of options to play around with. Get a chocolate-flavored Greek yogurt (there are plenty from which to choose), and layer it between slices of cherries and crumbled brownie — or even chocolatey Pop-Tarts.
You can make it even simpler for a truly easy start to your day: Grab your favorite yogurt, layer in frozen fruit, and top everything with store-bought granola — or make your own if you're feeling industrious. May we suggest a crunchy chocolate cherry granola? Alternatively, add a luxurious thickness to your frozen fruit with some chia seeds. And since they're full of fiber and omega-3s, they'll boost the nutrition while keeping you fuller, longer.