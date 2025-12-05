10 Reasons Texas Roadhouse Beats Outback And LongHorn Every Time

Steak preferences revolve around so much more than how the meat is prepared or what you get with the accompanying side dishes. That's why if you're choosing between LongHorn, Outback, or Texas Roadhouse based on what particular steaks are available, the latter is going to be the top contender every time. For starters, its menu of hand-cut steaks starts off with greater variety than its competitors with over 10 options like the Ft. Worth Ribeye, New York Strip, and prime rib.

Similar cuts are available at LongHorn, with eight options on the menu, and Outback, where 10 different entrées include a couple repeats served in different ways such as the Toowoomba shrimp topped filet, the chimichurri filet, and its separate category of combo options. However, one key way that Texas Roadhouse tops them both is with the in-house butcher in every restaurant. If you want to hand-select your own steak and don't see one you like in the display case when you walk in, a simple request for what you're after will ensure you get your ideal cut.