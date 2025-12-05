10 Reasons Texas Roadhouse Beats Outback And LongHorn Every Time
Setting aside the subjective reasons why consumers may prefer one steakhouse to another, there are a significant number of objective metrics by which Texas Roadhouse tops Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse. Sure, each vies to offer an affordable way to enjoy a ribeye, sirloin, filet, or even non-steak entrées in a casual environment. But, especially in tight economic times, staying ahead of the competition takes more than providing a different theme to draw in crowds. So what are some of the ways the Lone Star State-inspired chain does this?
More than just providing a scratch-kitchen experience with fresh and never frozen steaks, the menu at Texas Roadhouse is Texas-sized in numerous categories including how it caters to kids and the five o'clock somewhere crowd alike. Whether it's a handheld you're after or more variety on the lighter side, there remain unquestionable ways that the home of Willie's Corner outdoes its Western- and Down Under-themed competition.
Texas Roadhouse has more cuts on and off the menu
Steak preferences revolve around so much more than how the meat is prepared or what you get with the accompanying side dishes. That's why if you're choosing between LongHorn, Outback, or Texas Roadhouse based on what particular steaks are available, the latter is going to be the top contender every time. For starters, its menu of hand-cut steaks starts off with greater variety than its competitors with over 10 options like the Ft. Worth Ribeye, New York Strip, and prime rib.
Similar cuts are available at LongHorn, with eight options on the menu, and Outback, where 10 different entrées include a couple repeats served in different ways such as the Toowoomba shrimp topped filet, the chimichurri filet, and its separate category of combo options. However, one key way that Texas Roadhouse tops them both is with the in-house butcher in every restaurant. If you want to hand-select your own steak and don't see one you like in the display case when you walk in, a simple request for what you're after will ensure you get your ideal cut.
Only one restaurant has the best steak savings
As customers everywhere contend with differing levels of economic uncertainty and dining out becomes an increasingly rare treat for some, there's no question that an objective consideration of cost comes into play when comparing the three steakhouses. Selecting locations in and around Decatur, Illinois — voted the cheapest place to live in the U.S. for 2025 to 2026 — Texas Roadhouse proved the best value for both a steak entrée and extra toppings.
Looking at the best-selling and most affordable 6 ounce sirloin from each restaurant, where each is offered with two sides, Texas Roadhouse came in under $16 at $15.99. The next best offer was available at LongHorn for $16.79, with Outback rounding out the pack at $17.99. Those interested in smothering their steak will have to tack on an additional $3.49 at both competitors just for mushrooms and $2.99 for onions at Outback. By contrast, Texas Roadhouse will pile on both toppings for only $2.49.
Customers have an appetizer advantage at Texas Roadhouse
A by the numbers look at starters proves Texas Roadhouse a clear winner on variety over LongHorn. While seven options are available on the LongHorn menu including Firecracker Chicken Wraps, White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, and Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip, Texas Roadhouse's menu with fried pickles, tater skins, and Rattlesnake Bites, amounts to nine choices. Of course, while Outback beats them both with 10 selections to choose from, its star appetizer is outshined by a comparable offer in one key way.
Alongside Aussie cheese fries, Kookaburra Wings, and Fried Mozzarella Bloomerangs, the down under-themed restaurant remains best known for its popular Bloomin' Onion. While LongHorn skips the impressive display with its Texas Tonion served as pieces, Texas Roadhouse manages to provide the same golden-fried floral experience as Outback but at the same price as LongHorn's onion starter. Compared to the Bloomin' Onion at $10.99, the Cactus Blossom can be enjoyed by a table of guests — or one hungry visitor — for only $9.99.
The steakhouse chain caters to cocktail creativity
If options are what they're after, customers looking to maximize their happy hour experience will have the best chance to do so if they belly up to Texas Roadhouse's bar. Speciality cocktails abound on the menu that has 11 different options like the vodka and schnapps-based Texas Peach Fuzz, the rum-focused Jamaican Cowboy, and the regional twist on the classic Long Island Iced Tea with the Southern Whiskey L.I.T. By comparison, LongHorn serves up six cocktails, like its own Texas Tea, and Outback has eight with it's Aussie-inspired Koala Punch and The Wallaby Darned. Then there is the matter of margaritas.
While Outback includes theirs in the list of cocktails, the other two steakhouses have categories all their own. Five options from LongHorn include the Patrón Dragon Fruit Margarita compared to seven samplings from Texas Roadhouse like the sangria margarita. For those who want to get in on the mixed drink fun without making a trip to the restaurant, Texas Roadhouse's line of at-home products features a mixer to bring the Legend Margarita to your kitchen whenever it's most convenient for you.
Sandwich fans delight at Texas Roadhouse
Sure the main draw of a steakhouse is the steak, but sometimes you or someone you're dining with feels like mixing things up — or maybe they've just never been a fan of filets, ribeyes, or sirloins. In either case, it's likely you'll want to pick the restaurant with the most alternative options so everyone has a chance to go home happy. When it comes to handhelds, Texas Roadhouse is the hands down victor in variety over LongHorn and Outback.
The competitors each offer a cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich option with Outback adding a third choice topped with pieces from a Bloomin' Onion. Then there's Texas Roadhouse which has six different menu items to select from. On top of three different burgers and two chicken sandwiches, the chain has a pulled pork sandwich available. Additionally, fans of secret menu items will delight in requesting chili to add to their burger or assembling their own steak sliders using the fresh complimentary rolls and slices of a preferred steak or the ready to use lil' dillo steak bites from the kids menu.
Salads star at the Lone Star State inspired chain
The health conscious need not fret at any of the steakhouses in question thanks to offerings that keep calorie counting and macro calculating concerns in mind. That said, Texas Roadhouse goes beyond flavorful side salad options to make sure there are a variety of entrées from which to pick. Compared to Outback's three choices, including an Aussie Cobb Salad and a Brisbane Caesar Salad, and LongHorn's four selections, like the chicken and strawberry salad and the Farm Fresh Field Greens topped with grilled salmon, the Texas-themed chain serves up six different options.
If a Caesar salad is what you're after, diners can pick between a piece of grilled salmon or strips of grilled chicken for their protein. The same choices can be made along with an option for crispy chicken for a Cobb-style salad with jack cheese, bacon, egg, and more. Then there is the steakhouse filet salad with bleu cheese, bacon bits, croutons, red onions, and tomato. Of course, Texas Roadhouse also offers two side salad options, a category that gets more focus at the other restaurants where LongHorn's three choices includes a strawberry and pecan option and Outback's four selections features a blue cheese wedge side salad.
Picky kids are no problem
To one degree or another, every parent knows what it's like to have a tyke in tow with a picky palette. While accommodating restaurants typically have a chicken finger option and a cheese-centric dish or two to satisfy small-fries, each steakhouse has a variety of kid-friendly entrées with Texas Roadhouse serving the most selections. Compared to the five meals available from LongHorn and the six meals offered by Outback, the Kent Taylor-founded chain lists a combined nine meals for kids and "Rangers."
Looking first at the similarities, consumers see that each restaurant has both crispy and grilled chicken, cheeseburgers, macaroni and cheese, and a sirloin steak option. Though not listed, the Texas Roadhouse secret menu matches Outback's grilled cheese choice. Where the chain's menu stands out is with three listed options including some all-American favorites. In addition to the lil' dillo steak bites, kids can pick between an all-beef hot dog — complete with the option to upgrade to a chili cheese dog — and a basket of ribs.
There's only one choice to saddle up for a birthday
When economic factors limit dining out, what may have once been an excuse to spend a night away from the house or get a break from cooking, shifts to being a special treat. Often chief among causes for celebration, those aiming to make their pick for the best option to have a birthday bash from the whittled down list of steakhouses certainly have good reasons to elect for Texas Roadhouse over its peers.
Sure, consumers might gravitate toward the appeal of earning a free birthday dessert if they're signed up for the rewards programs at Outback or LongHorn. The difference is Texas Roadhouse offers more than just a sweet treat for your most recent trip around the sun. Whether you love being the center of attention or your loved ones enjoy putting you on the spot, the steakhouse chain gives birthday celebrants the chance to sit in a saddle rolled over to their table before encouraging the entire dining room to join in a rowdy "Yeehaw!" in your honor.
Texas Roadhouse rolls have a reputation all their own
Steaks may be the main attraction at each of these restaurants, but only one of the chains has a loyal following for an item that doesn't even appear on the menu. This is of course referring to Texas Roadhouse's ever-popular fresh baked rolls. In the same way each location has an in-house butcher, every restaurant has a baker on staff to keep guests well-stocked with rolls by the basketful paired with the equally adored honey cinnamon butter.
Unlike the easily portioned out rolls, LongHorn and Outback are known for serving up complimentary loaves of bread to guests. Additionally, the social media accounts of the competitor steakhouses don't spend time marketing the extra meant to tide you over until appetizers or entrées arrive in the same way that Texas Roadhouse does. In case that isn't enough to clearly demonstrate the fanfare for the rolls, the restaurant makes them available for purchase to take home and, along with the ready-to-eat dips includes them in its line of retail products to satisfy consumer cravings.
Location, location, location
No matter the extent of the menu, the accolades for certain dishes, or the extra mile in staffing to make sure customers get exactly the kind of steak they're after, there is one factor that is arguably more impactful than the rest. All the checkmarks in the win column for one restaurant or another are moot if diners don't have access to the chain in the first place. Under that consideration, Texas Roadhouse once again marks a victory over Outback and LongHorn by having a presence in the most number of states.
As of 2025, both LongHorn and Outback list restaurants in 44 states across the country. For the latter, its third quarter earnings report included the announced closure of 21 locations in addition to other sites owned by parent company Bloomin' Brands. While Outback had kicked off a "comprehensive turnaround strategy" in October 2025, Texas Roadhouse, with a presence in 49 states, continued its expansion for the steakhouse chain and its sister chains: Bubba's 33 and the fast casual venture you may not have heard of, Jaggers.