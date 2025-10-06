Texas Roadhouse's Fast Casual Venture You've Probably Never Heard Of

It's been around since 2014, but so far only select markets have had the opportunity to become familiar with Jaggers. Much like its parent company Texas Roadhouse, the fast casual restaurant made its debut in Indiana, employing the same familiar scratch-made concept of the steakhouse chain. It's now expanded to four states and opened its first international location, signs that the comparatively fledgling burger and chicken business is taking strides to reach new customers while checking its expectations against a manageable model.

While many have likely never heard of Jaggers before now, there is a good chance you'll be wondering how soon you might be able to check one out after learning a bit more about the chain offering side substitutions like mac and cheese and edamame. For starters, it's worth mentioning that even fine details were given thorough consideration in planning the experience for guests, all the way down to the size of the grind used for the hamburgers. With a Southern favorite appearing in sandwich form and the potential to add a breakfast staple as a topping across the board, the menu surprises are more than just limited offers — which may include a kick of their own.