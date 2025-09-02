The Best-Selling Steak At Texas Roadhouse Is Also One Of Its Most Affordable Cuts

Texas Roadhouse secret menu items can be great, but the most popular (and affordable) steak on its menu needs no tips, tricks, or hacks to find and order. Though it offers everything from 23-ounce Porterhouses to Dallas filet mignon, it sells more 6-ounce USDA choice sirloin steaks than any other cut.

Texas Roadhouse's USDA choice sirloin comes in 6, 8, 11, and 16 ounces, but the 6-ounce's price is hard to beat. At only $13.99 or thereabouts, depending on location, it comes with your choice of two sides to make a filling and affordable meal. The cut itself is quite lean, so it's a great option if you're looking to get some extra protein or just want that meaty chew that comes from steaks with little marbling. Chefs sear this steak on a flat-top griddle to get that beautiful crust, and finish it off over flame to develop some lovely grill marks and that slight bit of char so many customers want.

Though it's a perfectly fine steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse tries to position itself as a more affordable option, offering consistently low prices and a casual atmosphere rather than one-time promotions. Maintaining this position, especially in the steak market, is a difficult proposition, but one that Texas Roadhouse's corporate office knows how to achieve.