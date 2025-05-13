Texas Roadhouse Just Dropped Ready-To-Eat Dips: Here's The One Store Where You Can Buy Them
Despite reports that the popular steakhouse chain is struggling financially, Texas Roadhouse, in partnership with West Madison Foods of Chicago, Illinois, has just dropped a line of refrigerated dips, and they're only available at Walmart. Rather than launch them minimally through a regional grocery chain, Texas Roadhouse, which proudly serves up USDA Choice sirloin, has instead opted to make them widely available through one of the largest retailers in the country — before, perhaps, expanding their presence in other supermarkets.
The dips come in three mouthwatering flavors that are based on popular appetizers from the chain and retail for $2.88 at Walmart (prices may vary based on location). The Cactus Blossom Dip is an obvious take on the chain's fried onion appetizer and signature Blossom sauce. Rattlesnake Bites Dip encapsulates Texas Roadhouse's jalapeño and cheese poppers, while the Fried Pickle Dip stems from the restaurant's golden-fried pickle chips. According to a press release, these dips can be brought into consumers' homes at a time when they are "eating out less frequently" yet still want their favorite flavors from restaurants.
Texas Roadhouse dips join a variety of other branded foods sold at Walmart
If you're looking for a more full Texas Roadhouse-at-home experience, in addition to the new dips that the restaurant chain has released, Walmart also sells a variety of other branded food items. Starting off strong, who wouldn't want the heavenly, fluffy, pillowy rolls to eat in the privacy of their own home? Walmart sells a 12-pack of mini-rolls (don't show these to people who claim that the rolls are getting smaller) that come with a honey cinnamon glaze, available in the freezer aisle; if you want to make them really decadent, you can also spread on Honey Cinnamon whipped buttery spread, which is sold in tubs in the refrigerated aisle.
Those who want their steaks to taste just like it does in-restaurant can pick up a bottle (or three) of its sauces — you can choose from Roadhouse Classic and Gold. These are also available for purchase online from Amazon. Finally, there are tons of make-at-home onion blossom recipes, but if you want yours to truly mimic the flavors you can find only at Texas Roadhouse, pick up a Cactus Blossom seasoning blend. With all these different at-home options, you'll have no reason to dine out — except when you're sick of cooking and doing dishes, that is.