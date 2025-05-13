Texas Roadhouse Just Dropped Ready-To-Eat Dips: Here's The One Store Where You Can Buy Them

If you're looking for a more full Texas Roadhouse-at-home experience, in addition to the new dips that the restaurant chain has released, Walmart also sells a variety of other branded food items. Starting off strong, who wouldn't want the heavenly, fluffy, pillowy rolls to eat in the privacy of their own home? Walmart sells a 12-pack of mini-rolls (don't show these to people who claim that the rolls are getting smaller) that come with a honey cinnamon glaze, available in the freezer aisle; if you want to make them really decadent, you can also spread on Honey Cinnamon whipped buttery spread, which is sold in tubs in the refrigerated aisle.

Those who want their steaks to taste just like it does in-restaurant can pick up a bottle (or three) of its sauces — you can choose from Roadhouse Classic and Gold. These are also available for purchase online from Amazon. Finally, there are tons of make-at-home onion blossom recipes, but if you want yours to truly mimic the flavors you can find only at Texas Roadhouse, pick up a Cactus Blossom seasoning blend. With all these different at-home options, you'll have no reason to dine out — except when you're sick of cooking and doing dishes, that is.