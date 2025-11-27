The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In December 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The holiday season is upon us! With that in mind, it's time to start gearing up with tons of snacks, festive treats, and limited-time goodies. Every year without fail, new and returning seasonal groceries hit the shelves, reminding shoppers to stock up while they can (or venture out and try something unexpected). One retailer you can count on to deliver a sprinkle of holiday magic time after time, to your grocery list, is none other than Walmart.

The good news — this December, Walmart is offering everything from drinks and complements to your favorite warm beverages, all the way to savory snacks, advent calendars, gift sets, edible activities, and sweets that scratch the festive itch we all tend to feel this upcoming month. Plus, Walmart is launching a host of digital ways to save and plan your holiday with updates to its app and new AI tools. Now, when you use the app as you shop, you can see all the things on sale at your local store, use enhanced search functions to see individual items in stock at your location, and create different wish lists to keep track of gifting for everyone in your family. Shoppers will also have access to "Sparky," Walmart's new AI companion, which can build bespoke lists for you — which Walmart says will make planning parties and events a cinch (per Walmart).