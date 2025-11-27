The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In December 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The holiday season is upon us! With that in mind, it's time to start gearing up with tons of snacks, festive treats, and limited-time goodies. Every year without fail, new and returning seasonal groceries hit the shelves, reminding shoppers to stock up while they can (or venture out and try something unexpected). One retailer you can count on to deliver a sprinkle of holiday magic time after time, to your grocery list, is none other than Walmart.
The good news — this December, Walmart is offering everything from drinks and complements to your favorite warm beverages, all the way to savory snacks, advent calendars, gift sets, edible activities, and sweets that scratch the festive itch we all tend to feel this upcoming month. Plus, Walmart is launching a host of digital ways to save and plan your holiday with updates to its app and new AI tools. Now, when you use the app as you shop, you can see all the things on sale at your local store, use enhanced search functions to see individual items in stock at your location, and create different wish lists to keep track of gifting for everyone in your family. Shoppers will also have access to "Sparky," Walmart's new AI companion, which can build bespoke lists for you — which Walmart says will make planning parties and events a cinch (per Walmart).
Go with this nostalgic box of goodies this December
These Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes may not be groundbreaking news, but they sure do deserve a spot on the list for the sheer nostalgia the package evokes. Each snacking vanilla cake is fluffy and filled with a deliciously creamy layer, or go with the chocolate version for something more decadent, paired with hot chocolate for the ultimate chocolately treat.
Buy a 12-pack of this limited time pop
If you're a fan of vanilla-flavored sodas, then you have to try this Holiday Creamy Vanilla Coca-Cola. I can personally vouch that this version is so delicious, with a marshmallow-like taste that's wistful yet cozy, still delivering that crispy soda kick people love. Drink it straight from the can, or turn it into a dirty soda by pairing it with your choice of Coffeemate creamer.
Consider snagging this spicy gift set
For the savory and spicy food lovers out there, you have to add this limited-time Fly By Jing Chili Crisp set to your cart this December. Each set comes with three jars of the super-popular chili crisp oils, including the original Sichuan flavor, Xtra Crispy, and Xtra Spicy, which are all perfect for topping a bowl of comforting noodles with some heat, elevating store-bought pizza, or stirring into popcorn for a droolworthy crunch on winter movie nights.
Grab a bag of this cookie bark
If peppermint, chocolate, and cookies are your thing — then you need to snag a bag of this insanely delicious Tate's Dark Chocolate with Peppermint Cookie Bark. Each bite is made of the classically crunchy Tate's chocolate chip cookie, broken up, then dunked in a bittersweet dark chocolate, and sprinkled with crunchy minty peppermint candies for a sweet treat you'll be snacking on all winter long.
Make every warm mugful even better with this creamer
Imagine loads of vanilla-almond-frosted sugar-cookie flavor packed into your morning cup of Joe (cue Kevin's iconic scream). In that case, you have to check out International Delight's Home Alone Frosted Sugar Cookie creamer. It's ideal for adding richness to your coffee, incorporating a splash into your milk before steaming for a fragrant, velvety latte (you can even make the foam in your microwave), or stirring it into a warm cup of Earl Grey tea to add subtle sweetness to the citrusy bergamot flavors.
Get a savory snack (and a fun tin too)
What's the holiday season without a good ol' popcorn tin? With savory flavors like tangy white cheddar, salted butter, and the remarkable juxtaposition of the crunchy, toffee-like variety, this GiftPop Popcorn Tin is a winner for your subsequent grocery run, and it comes in plenty of different designs like classic cartoons for kids, snowmen families, and traditional trains.
Check out this festive, energized advent calendar
If you have an energy drink connoisseur in your life, you have to get them this Redbull Energy Drink Advent Calendar. It contains 24 8.4-ounce cans of the caffeinated, fizzy beverages in a whopping eleven flavors (think Pomegranate, or Fuji Apple & Ginger to name a couple), so you get to taste every color can you've ever been tempted to buy.
Choose this item for an activity and yummy snacking
Ditch the gingerbread house this year and go for this savory rendition: the Hickory Farms Charcuterie Chalet. You read that right: This box set includes large salty crackers for walls and a roof, cheese spreads for decorating salty icicles (and holding it all together), rich salami rounds, sharp cheddar, nuts, cranberries, and even a tree cutter to create fun shapes and make this meat and cheese home just as cute as it is delicious.
Get some good gluten-free eats with Goodles
Even those who have celiac disease or gluten intolerance can enjoy Goodles with the brand's new Loopdy-Loos (aka cavatappi). Packing in 14 grams of protein and six grams of fiber, it's one filling meal to keep you warm. Want something faster? No problem: Try the brand's Microwavable Mac and Cheese Cheddy Mac (not gluten-free, alas), or its Shella Good Aged White Cheddar and Shells.
Make breafast a Stranger Thing
Whether you're simply a fan of the '80s or you're counting down the days to the "Stranger Things" finale, make your morning more exciting with Kellogg's limited-edition Stranger Things Demogorgon Crunch. Mysteriously called "syrup-flavored" cereal, you can enjoy "upside down" marshmallows in the shape of flashlights, d20s, and, yes, demogorgons. Not your jam? Grab a limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mexican Style Hot Chocolate cereal instead.
Add some craisin to your stuffing
Stuffing is a delicious part of many a holiday meal, but it's just one more thing to cook, day-of. Take some of the stress out (and enjoy a limited-edition flavor) with Stove Top's Ocean Spray Craisin Stuffing Mix.
Amp up the protein in your mashed potatoes instantly
Whether you're serving up a plate of Christmas turkey or want to adhere to Andrew Zimmern's secret tip to make the best latkes ever, but you don't want to make a batch of mashed potatoes, these Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes add extra protein to your dish. Want to amp up the flavor? Grab the Roasted Garlic flavor.
Make SpaghettiOs even more fun
Whether you have a child with very specific, refined tastes, or you simply want to make your little one's dinner just that much more special, grab a can of Campbell's Bluey-themed SpaghettiOs in original flavor.