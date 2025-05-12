Earl Grey is a quintessentially British tea blend, renowned by enthusiasts for its malty base well-balanced against floral top notes of aromatic citrus. Earl Grey is, technically speaking, a black tea, but it is not categorized as such. That's because the tea base has been flavored with bergamot oil — which is what gives Earl Grey its famed fruity, floral taste. So, is Earl Grey just black tea? Well, yes and no. But as far as the tea community is concerned, most lean towards the latter: It's not just black tea, it's flavored.

Flavored teas are made by infusing dried tea leaves with natural or artificial flavors. You might not immediately think that you'd be familiar with flavored teas, but you'd be surprised — just look at jasmine tea, a green tea made with fresh jasmine flowers, or chai, which is black tea paired with aromatic Indian spices. In the case of Earl Grey, the black tea base is infused with bergamot oil. The infusion process involves spraying or coating the tea with the oil, and in some cases, dried bergamot rinds are mixed with the black tea. This is what gives Earl Grey its signature citrusy twist. You can serve this tea black or with milk and sugar, but some people just add in a lemon twist to let the citrus flavors shine. Budding at-home baristas could have a go at steaming their milk to make the Earl Grey-based London fog latte.