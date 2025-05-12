Coffee Mate's New Creamer Flavors Are For Dirty Soda Fans
While it's true that you can thank Mormonism for dirty soda, you can now thank Coffee Mate for providing an easy shortcut to make your own version of the trendy drink at home. The brand has officially announced the second installation of its dirty soda creamer line — beginning in June and for a limited time only, the new Dirty Soda Orange Crème Pop Flavored Creamer will hit stores throughout the United States. Venturing outside the bounds one normally associates with a Coffee Mate product, this orange-flavored creamy mix-in is specially designed with cold, fizzy beverages in mind.
This is the second offering in Coffee Mate's foray into the dirty soda market. In 2024, Coffee Mate unveiled its Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Creamer, "the first creamer offering made specifically for soda," per communication with Food Republic on behalf of Coffee Mate. Last year's big hit is returning for the 2025 summer season, once again designed to be paired up with Dr Pepper for an at-home, quick-mix dirty soda experience. The newcomer, Orange Crème Pop, is made to be similarly mashed up with Crush Orange Flavored Soda, creating a refreshing, citrusy summer drink that packs a punch of nostalgia with every sip.
Level up your soda with Coffee Mate's dirty soda mix-ins
Coffee Mate's new Orange Crème Pop Creamer is "a summer classic that combines the bright, citrusy flavor of orange with the smooth, vanilla-like sweetness of cream soda," per an email from Nestlé. The returning Coconut Lime flavor, which became an instant fan favorite in 2024, serves up a "combination of coconut and zesty lime flavors for a smooth and velvety finish." Each product comes in a 28 fluid ounce bottle, retailing at $4.49 per container, though prices may vary by store. Shoppers can find both Coffee Mate products at select grocery stores nationwide, including most Target and Kroger locations.
While the creamy mix-ins were created in partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper's Crush and Dr Pepper soda brands — and made with the intention that consumers would mix them with those respective sodas — one can, of course, get creative. Both flavors also make ideal pairings for cola drinks (like Coca-Cola's new Orange Cream flavor, talk about a match made in heaven), lemon-lime sodas, and beyond. You can even toss in flavored ice cubes made with your beverage of choice to enhance the flavor profile without the worry of watering down your dirty soda. We recommend grabbing these limited-edition creamers while you can and experimenting to your heart's content!