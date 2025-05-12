Coffee Mate's New Creamer Flavors Are For Dirty Soda Fans

While it's true that you can thank Mormonism for dirty soda, you can now thank Coffee Mate for providing an easy shortcut to make your own version of the trendy drink at home. The brand has officially announced the second installation of its dirty soda creamer line — beginning in June and for a limited time only, the new Dirty Soda Orange Crème Pop Flavored Creamer will hit stores throughout the United States. Venturing outside the bounds one normally associates with a Coffee Mate product, this orange-flavored creamy mix-in is specially designed with cold, fizzy beverages in mind.

This is the second offering in Coffee Mate's foray into the dirty soda market. In 2024, Coffee Mate unveiled its Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Creamer, "the first creamer offering made specifically for soda," per communication with Food Republic on behalf of Coffee Mate. Last year's big hit is returning for the 2025 summer season, once again designed to be paired up with Dr Pepper for an at-home, quick-mix dirty soda experience. The newcomer, Orange Crème Pop, is made to be similarly mashed up with Crush Orange Flavored Soda, creating a refreshing, citrusy summer drink that packs a punch of nostalgia with every sip.