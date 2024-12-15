Andrew Zimmern's Secret Tip To The Best Latkes Ever

Chef Andrew Zimmern prepares his potato latkes by first making a batch of fresh mashed potatoes. If you're pressed for time, it's just as easy to use some leftover mashed potatoes to make the process a lot easier. If you know you're going to be making a batch of the beloved potato pancakes, serve mashed potatoes for dinner a couple of days ahead of time, and make sure it's a big batch so that there are leftovers.

Zimmern's ratio for latkes is roughly 1 part mashed potatoes to 2 parts fresh potatoes, so set aside about a pound of leftover mashed potatoes for every 2 pounds of potatoes you plan to use for grating. If you need a visual reference, one pound of raw potatoes makes about 2 cups (1 pint) of mashed potatoes.

Once you have the fresh potatoes grated, squeeze out the liquid and mix both types of spuds together in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients to make your latkes. The starchy mashed potatoes will work like glue to keep each pancake in one piece. Just make sure to cook both sides nice and brown, then drain them on paper towels to keep the outside crispy. Once they're cool, they're ready to serve with some sour cream, applesauce, and a few sprigs of fresh dill.