Review: Panda Express And Compartes Chocolate Is The Collab We Didn't Knew We Needed

When you think of Panda Express, images of orange or Kung Pao chicken, chow mein noodles, and steaming piles of white rice are probably the first things that come to mind. Chocolate, on the other hand, has no association with the brand — at least until now. Panda Express has a new collaboration with Compartés Chocolate in the works, and it's sure to turn some heads. How so? Well, the two companies teamed up to create four unique chocolate bar recipes inspired by Panda Express dishes. That's right, Chinese food-inspired chocolate bars. Intrigued yet? I sure was.

If you've never heard of Compartés Chocolate, it's a luxury chocolate brand, so its collaboration with Panda Express is completely unexpected, to say the least. Still, just hearing about the new recipes — The Original Orange Bar, Honey Walnut Bar, Fortune Cookie Bar, and Kung Pao Bar — instantly piqued my interest. Lucky me, I was also able to score a tasting in advance, and I can't wait to tell you what I thought. As it turns out, the Panda Express story still has some plot twists none of us were anticipating. However, is it a fool's journey or a hero's tale? Let's find out.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.