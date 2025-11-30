10 Unexpected Ways To Use Old Bay Seasoning
While it may be less familiar in other parts of the country, Old Bay Seasoning is a staple ingredient in the Chesapeake Bay. Here in this region, it's forever linked with maritime recipes, acting as a standard ingredient in crab cakes and crab boils. Yet, its power extends far beyond seafood. In Maryland, it's so beloved it's also used as an ice cream topping. While that may be a little extreme for some of us who've never had this seasoning outside of a seafood restaurant, there are those who stand firmly behind it.
Old Bay Seasoning harbors a bold blend of 18 spices — many of which remain unknown. McCormick, the company who sells this secretive spice blend, has never released the full list of ingredients, only labeling its package with celery salt, paprika, and spices (including black pepper and red pepper). Some speculate nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, mustard powder, and cardamom might be a part of the mix. Others think ginger, white pepper, and allspice may be at play in the top-secret spice medley.
Either way, this elaborate seasoning holds far more uses than flavoring mere seafood. The potential of Old Bay extends from everything from meaty main courses and savory side dishes to refreshing beverages and delectable appetizers. It doesn't matter if you're firing up the grill or wielding a blender — there are plenty of unconventional ways to use this sensational spice you've likely never thought of.
Mix it into your eggs
Scrambled eggs, deviled eggs, cheesy omelettes — Old Bay Seasoning is great for topping them all. Old Bay Seasoning can up the flavor on many egg dishes, giving them that extra pep they need. For exceptional scrambled eggs, add Old Bay and cheddar cheese to transform a boring breakfast staple into an exciting recipe. If you don't want the seasoning to turn your eggs orange, add it after the eggs have set.
Adding Old Bay to egg salad sandwiches can give them a special kick, helping to counteract the blandness of a regular boiled egg and mayo sandwich. Old Bay also makes a great topping for eggs Benedict — you can even blend Old Bay right into your hollandaise sauce for a little more zeal in your brunch. Some people swear by that little dusting of paprika on their deviled eggs, but here's a spicier idea. Why not try Old Bay, instead? After all, paprika is one of the core ingredients in Old Bay. A smattering of this spice atop a plate of deviled eggs gives them the extra oomph that will make them stand out at your next BBQ or Easter gathering.
Wield Old Bay for a flavorful steak or BBQ rub
Old Bay isn't just for seafood — it can also enrich a variety of meats, from steak and grilled chicken to barbecue. Try blending Old Bay with brown sugar to create a simple steak rub that will transform into a rich and flavorful crust on the grill. Looking for even more flavor? Add in some other spices and seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, or ground cumin. You can store any extra steak rub in an airtight container for your next grilling session.
Others use Old Bay as part of their barbecue rub, pouring it into a dry container with their favorite herbs and spices and shaking it until it's combined. This spice medley can be used to embellish beef, pork, or chicken. However, you can also use plain Old Bay and a little olive oil. Just cover your protein with olive oil and rub that Old Bay seasoning in so its variety of spices flavors the meat. Your future chicken breasts and baby back ribs will thank you.
Use it in a batter for frying
Pull out some Old Bay Seasoning for anything fried and you'll end up with extraordinary results. The mix of paprika and sweet spices in Old Bay greatly enhances flour dredges for fried chicken. Additionally, celery seed — another ingredient in Old Bay Seasoning — can amplify the flavor of seafoods, like beer-battered fish or fried shrimp. Old Bay also works wonders in a buttermilk batter, be it for Southern-style fried chicken or fried green tomatoes.
Really, you can add Old Bay to a batter for almost anything: fried pickles, fried catfish — even air-fried mozzarella sticks. Just add your desired amount of Old Bay to flour in a plastic bag and shake until well combined. Now dip whatever soon-to-be-fried food you please in that mixture. Try employing this sensational seasoning in your next fried zucchini or fried mushrooms recipe to give it some extra pizazz. Bonus points if you make your own dipping sauce with Old Bay to plunge these crispy treats into. Go for a marinara-inspired recipe with Old Bay, or keep it creamy with an Old Bay ranch.
Add it to burgers and fries
Looking for a new flavor to invigorate your home-grilled cheeseburger? Give your patties a little extra vigor with the power of Old Bay by mixing the spice right into your ground beef. Old Bay is also miraculous with other meats, whether it be poultry or fish. Add Old Bay to pulled chicken burgers topped with coleslaw and pickles for a combo that's sure to impress or mix Old Bay in with ground turkey for remarkable turkey burgers. Using pre-made patties? Stir Old Bay seasoning into mayo and spread it on toasted burger buns for a more flavorful burger experience.
The same goes for seafood burgers. Add a spritz of Old Bay seasoning with shredded fish filets, chopped shrimp, and other seafood patty components to craft a pescatarian masterpiece even meat-lovers will want to try. Don't forget to unleash this delicious seasoning on your fries, as well. Old Bay can be added tossed with uncooked fries before baking or simply scattered atop after they're done.
Sprinkle it on grilled corn and other veggies
Did you think Old Bay was only for meaty dishes and maritime recipes? This outstanding seasoning can also be applied in vegan and vegetarian dishes as well. Add some zing to your grilled corn by topping it with Old Bay and crumbled feta for a different take on Mexican street corn. Old Bay Seasoning is also lovely with roasted zucchini, or tossed with a vegetable medley of squash, bell peppers, and eggplant.
Employ the power of Old Bay on broccoli and cauliflower. Brussels sprouts are yet another tasty opportunity for this spice to shine. Just toss your chosen vegetable with olive oil and Old Bay Seasoning and prepare as usual. Old-Bay seasoned veggies can be roasted in the oven or wrapped in foil and placed on the grill. Vegetable skewers are yet another option.
These seasoned veggies make great side dishes and can even be used to top pasta and rice dishes. Looking for a full meal? Add Old Bay Seasoning to zucchini cakes to make a main course that mirrors the flavors of Maryland crab cakes without the pricey ingredients.
Liven up pasta sauces with Old Bay
Old Bay Seasoning pairs extraordinarily well with creamy dishes like rich pasta and cheesy casseroles. The heat from Old Bay can give these rich recipes just enough zip without overwhelming them. Energize your next pasta dish by adding this savory seasoning into Parmesan-based sauces and plate with your favorite seafood.
Heighten your next chicken linguine or shrimp Alfredo with this specialty seasoning or spice up your next homemade mac and cheese recipe with a dash of Old Bay. You can add it at nearly any point in cooking, using it to season the protein, flavor the sauce, or just to strew on top of the finished dish. You can also add this scintillating spice to noodle casseroles for phenomenal results. Tuna noodle casserole and Old Bay seasoning go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Cold pasta dishes benefit from the robust flavors of Old Bay as well. Chilled pasta salads often need extra salt, as we have trouble tasting spices at colder temperatures, and this dynamic spice has plenty of it. Incorporate some Old Bay into refrigerated cream-based pasta salads with seafood or dressing-based pasta salads with veggies for a flavor you won't forget.
Stir it into soups and chilis
This marvelous seasoning also improves stews, soups, and chilis. While your initial impulse may be to add Old Bay solely to seafood gumbos and fishy stews — which it is indeed wonderful in — this is far from the extent of its reach. Yes, Old Bay adds a delectable depth of flavor to seafood classics like Maryland crab soup and New England clam chowder, but it also enhances meatier stews and vegetarian soups, as well.
A spoonful of Old Bay Seasoning is all you need to take your next chili recipe to the next level, be it loaded with sausage and steak or completely vegetable-based. Old Bay can also be added to a range of soups, from vegetarian medleys with wild rice to Cajun-style chicken soup. Adding Old Bay can transform a regular old homey classic like chicken noodle soup into a lively pot of joy. Likewise, a few dashes of Old Bay into creamy corn chowder can balance out the sweetness of this comfort food, adding an intriguing component to this traditional dish.
Blend it into dips
Want to make your next party dip more memorable? Give your appetizers a boosted flavor profile with this extra savory seasoning. The heat of Old Bay contrasts perfectly with cool, creamy dips. Add a dash of Old Bay to ranch dip to liven up your veggie platter or try mixing it into a corn dip for some zesty flavor.
Did you know Old Bay pairs wonderfully with dill pickles? The celery notes in this superb spice complements them perfectly. That makes it an ideal ingredient for using in a chilled pickle dip. Just serve with pretzels or pita crackers and it'll be a dip to remember. Pimento cheese dip and Old Bay are also great companions. This spice gives this cheese-heavy dish a smokiness that sets off with the creamy base beautifully.
Warm, baked dips are fair game for Old Bay, as well. Buffalo chicken dip, crab dip, and spinach artichoke dip are also excellent possibilities for this seasoning to make an impression at the next potluck. You can tell your guests the special ingredient is Old Bay to relish the look of surprise on their face, or simply keep this culinary secret all to yourself.
Elevate your buns, biscuits, and corn bread
Next time you want to kick up the flavor in your cornbread, try adding a little Old Bay and cheddar to the batter. Once baked, you'll taste just enough spice, which works amazingly with the flavors of cheddar cheese and savory corn bread. These tasty muffins pair perfectly with barbecued meats, chili, or any other southern staple. Old Bay Seasoning also works tremendously well in sweeter cornbread recipes and adds a nice pop of color if you sprinkle it atop the batter before baking.
Old Bay can be added to regular old biscuits as well, whether they be three-ingredient homemade biscuits or those crafted from a packaged mix. Just add a few dashes to your favorite mix, like Bisquick — usually ¼ teaspoon per 2 cups mix will be enough to add plenty of flavor without overwhelming them. Feel free to add some sharp cheddar or fresh herbs to the mix, as well.
You can also add this stunning seasoning to beer bread for a flavorful slice of quick bread or mix some honey and Old Bay to crusty dinner rolls for a delightful sweet and savory combination. Looking to really flex your dough muscles? Try using Old Bay Seasoning to coat homemade bagels for a savory, spiced breakfast treat.
Spice up your bevvies with Old Bay
All out of Tajin? Don't worry — you can substitute Old Bay Seasoning to embellish the lip of your next Michelada recipe. Just swipe the edge of the glass with a lime and dip into a plate of Old Bay before adding your liquid ingredients. For some extra flavored heat, add a little extra chili powder and celery salt to your Old Bay blend for a superior spice mix.
But that's not all this spice can do. Old Bay can also be utilized in a Bloody Mary. In this case, swap out the lime for a lemon when rimming the glass, and sub the Mexican lager and Clamato for vodka and V8 juice. Thirsty for something a little less boozy? Try a Mexican hot chocolate with some extra heat, courtesy of Old Bay Seasoning. For this warming beverage, blend the spice right into your hot chocolate and dust a little extra on the top for some spicy flair.