10 Unexpected Ways To Use Old Bay Seasoning

While it may be less familiar in other parts of the country, Old Bay Seasoning is a staple ingredient in the Chesapeake Bay. Here in this region, it's forever linked with maritime recipes, acting as a standard ingredient in crab cakes and crab boils. Yet, its power extends far beyond seafood. In Maryland, it's so beloved it's also used as an ice cream topping. While that may be a little extreme for some of us who've never had this seasoning outside of a seafood restaurant, there are those who stand firmly behind it.

Old Bay Seasoning harbors a bold blend of 18 spices — many of which remain unknown. McCormick, the company who sells this secretive spice blend, has never released the full list of ingredients, only labeling its package with celery salt, paprika, and spices (including black pepper and red pepper). Some speculate nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, mustard powder, and cardamom might be a part of the mix. Others think ginger, white pepper, and allspice may be at play in the top-secret spice medley.

Either way, this elaborate seasoning holds far more uses than flavoring mere seafood. The potential of Old Bay extends from everything from meaty main courses and savory side dishes to refreshing beverages and delectable appetizers. It doesn't matter if you're firing up the grill or wielding a blender — there are plenty of unconventional ways to use this sensational spice you've likely never thought of.