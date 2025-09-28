Make Moist And Fluffy Biscuits With Only 3 Ingredients
If you're looking for a simple and effective method for making fluffy biscuits, you've come to the right place. Cynthia Christensen, recipe developer and food writer at But First We Brunch, gave us the inside scoop on how using three simple ingredients will result in impossibly moist results. "To get the ultimate fluffy biscuits you need at minimum [self-rising] flour, butter, and buttermilk," Christensen said.
When making your biscuits, she recommended mixing the dough until the ingredients are just incorporated and then laying it out on a lightly floured surface and folding it until it all comes together. "Gentle and minimal handling is key," she noted, adding that the biggest mistake you can make is overworking the dough. This can cause the ingredients to become too warm, resulting in a dense and tough biscuit. "You just want to be sure not to knead your dough, instead folding the dough over onto itself to build some layers and still keep your fluffy interior," she explained. You could even consider avoiding your standing mixer altogether and only using your hands for the entire mixing process.
"Finally, if you want your biscuits to rise tall, with soft sides and crispy tops and bottoms, place your biscuits into a buttered cast-iron pan, nestling them close to each other while they bake," she recommended. Making sure the biscuits are all touching will allow each biscuit to push into the others, resulting in ones that rise up rather than outward.
More ways to elevate these biscuits
While your biscuits will be perfect as is, you could always take things up a notch, depending on your preferences. "The easiest way to elevate your biscuits is to add some freshly [grated] or shredded cheese before adding in your liquid," Cynthia Christensen suggested. You can choose whatever cheese you'd like to include, but one of the most common options is cheddar. Additionally, she recommends other add-ins to infuse more flavor into the dough, like finely chopped herbs (we're partial to parsley, chives, or rosemary) and dry spices. Christensen specifically mentioned garlic and onion powder, but you could also take your biscuits to new heights by including smoked paprika or chipotle powder. Other additions that we love are chopped jalapeños or crispy bacon bits (like in these bacon-cheddar drop biscuits).
While infusing flavor into the dough is an easy way to elevate biscuits, you could also impart some deliciousness at the very end of the preparation process. "You can also brush your biscuits with melted butter as soon as they come out of the oven and sprinkle on a little flaky sea salt," Christensen said. To add even more flavor, consider using a compound butter, like you would to elevate grilled cheese. For example, you could brush on some garlic-and-herb butter or give your biscuits a sweeter vibe with homemade honey butter or copycat Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butter.