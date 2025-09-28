Make Moist And Fluffy Biscuits With Only 3 Ingredients

If you're looking for a simple and effective method for making fluffy biscuits, you've come to the right place. Cynthia Christensen, recipe developer and food writer at But First We Brunch, gave us the inside scoop on how using three simple ingredients will result in impossibly moist results. "To get the ultimate fluffy biscuits you need at minimum [self-rising] flour, butter, and buttermilk," Christensen said.

When making your biscuits, she recommended mixing the dough until the ingredients are just incorporated and then laying it out on a lightly floured surface and folding it until it all comes together. "Gentle and minimal handling is key," she noted, adding that the biggest mistake you can make is overworking the dough. This can cause the ingredients to become too warm, resulting in a dense and tough biscuit. "You just want to be sure not to knead your dough, instead folding the dough over onto itself to build some layers and still keep your fluffy interior," she explained. You could even consider avoiding your standing mixer altogether and only using your hands for the entire mixing process.

"Finally, if you want your biscuits to rise tall, with soft sides and crispy tops and bottoms, place your biscuits into a buttered cast-iron pan, nestling them close to each other while they bake," she recommended. Making sure the biscuits are all touching will allow each biscuit to push into the others, resulting in ones that rise up rather than outward.