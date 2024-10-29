The Wacky Ice Cream Topping You'll Only Find In Maryland
We all love ice cream, especially with fun toppings! But how out-of-the-box do you get? The folks in Maryland take it to the next level — in fact, one of their go-to ice cream toppings is Old Bay seasoning.
With origins in Baltimore and a cult-like following, you're likely to find tins of Old Bay seasoning in almost every pantry across the state. It's a point of pride, and is sprinkled all kinds of foods including seafood, dips, eggs, snacks, corn on the cob, and even deviled eggs. But on ice cream? You bet. This salty mix of celery seed, paprika, and pepper actually works well if you're into interesting flavor mashups (or just love Old Bay). First, anything salty on ice cream is magic. Add the smoky note of paprika, the vegetal hint from celery seed, and the spice of pepper, and you've got a combo that delivers a variety of tastes in each bite — even the most sophisticated palates will be happy.
To let the Old Bay shine, pick your favorite brand of store-bought vanilla ice cream, or make it yourself, then drizzle with honey and top with gummy fish for extra fun. Serve it on a hot day after a seafood boil by the ocean, and your guests will thank you.
More unique ice cream toppings and flavor ideas
Old Bay ice cream isn't the only unique flavor combination — you can take inspiration from different examples all over the globe. We are seeing wasabi ice cream in Japan, durian ice cream in Malaysia and Singapore, and cheddar cheese ice cream ("keso") as a popular flavor in the Philippines. In the U.S., beer, pickle, and Cheetos ice cream are also making waves.
If you're not into making a whole batch of adventurous ice cream, you can stick to experimenting with unconventional ice cream toppings. Start with a vanilla base and brainstorm your most adored savory spices, herbs, sauces, or toppings to embark on a culinary adventure. In the summertime, halved sungold tomatoes with basil ribbons and balsamic vinegar work beautifully.
In the fall, try spiced pumpkin cubes and salted pepitas (not to be confused with pumpkin seeds). Or, top your sundae with hot mole sauce and sprinkle it with cocoa and cinnamon. When the buds of spring arrive, experiment with mint, sweet peas, and lemon zest. All year round, try salty snacks like crushed potato chips, pretzels, corn nuts, and tortilla chips. You can even go with nori flakes, toasted sesame seeds, and a dash of soy sauce. For an easy dinner party dessert, top with rich ground coffee or tellicherry peppercorns for bitter, sweet, spicy, and creamy flavor in one spoonful.
Remember: Flavors are meant to be tried and tested. By thinking like our friends in Maryland, we can be creative and discover new ideas that keep our guests (and ourselves) entertained.