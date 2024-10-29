The Wacky Ice Cream Topping You'll Only Find In Maryland

We all love ice cream, especially with fun toppings! But how out-of-the-box do you get? The folks in Maryland take it to the next level — in fact, one of their go-to ice cream toppings is Old Bay seasoning.

With origins in Baltimore and a cult-like following, you're likely to find tins of Old Bay seasoning in almost every pantry across the state. It's a point of pride, and is sprinkled all kinds of foods including seafood, dips, eggs, snacks, corn on the cob, and even deviled eggs. But on ice cream? You bet. This salty mix of celery seed, paprika, and pepper actually works well if you're into interesting flavor mashups (or just love Old Bay). First, anything salty on ice cream is magic. Add the smoky note of paprika, the vegetal hint from celery seed, and the spice of pepper, and you've got a combo that delivers a variety of tastes in each bite — even the most sophisticated palates will be happy.

To let the Old Bay shine, pick your favorite brand of store-bought vanilla ice cream, or make it yourself, then drizzle with honey and top with gummy fish for extra fun. Serve it on a hot day after a seafood boil by the ocean, and your guests will thank you.