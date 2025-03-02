The Best Type Of Crab Meat To Use For Maryland Crab Cakes

It's a beautiful thing when a region and its victuals are in complete symbiosis. Philadelphia has cheesesteaks, Champagne has ... well, Champagne, and Maryland has crab cakes. What makes Maryland crab cakes so special is their simplicity, allowing the delicious meat from the Chesapeake, the best region for crab according to chef José Andrés, to speak for itself with minimal filler. Because of that, it's important to get the right kind of crab meat if you're trying to make this delicious treat at home. Amy Casey, personal chef and food blogger, was kind enough to lend her expertise to guide Food Republic in the right direction.

The most important thing, according to chef Casey, is to start with lump crab meat. "Lump crab meat is considered the most desirable part of the crab. ... The large pieces of crab are slightly briny and reminiscent of [all] the wonderful seafood available in the ocean," she said. "Lump crab meat is also delicately sweet, buttery[,] and rich in flavor[,] making it perfect for crab cakes."

It is a resilient cut of meat, allowing you to handle it without worrying about it falling apart. "The pieces of crab have a firm and slightly flaky texture. Yet it still holds its shape while being pleasantly tender," Casey explained. One pound of lump crab meat should be enough to serve around four people while getting those big, delicious chunks that make Maryland crab cakes so appealing.