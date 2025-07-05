Skip The Salt And Season Fries With One Popular Spice Mix

Fresh fries seasoned with salt and pepper are proof that simplicity can be delicious — but don't let that stop you from experimenting with new flavors. If you're looking to broaden your seasoning horizons, the perfect spice to start with is an iconic blend that's typically paired with seafood: Old Bay.

Founded in 1939, Old Bay has a long and interesting history. Instantly recognizable for its yellow can and red lid, this delicious blend is hugely popular, particularly in its founding state, Maryland, where it's developed a cult-like following (Marylanders even put it on their ice cream). Today, it's found regional popularity in the South, New England, and the Gulf Coast, where there are thriving seafood scenes — but you'll be able to find it all over the U.S., from large grocery chains to local stores and even fast food restaurants.

Although Old Bay is more commonly associated with seafood, it's hugely versatile. Classic Old Bay is a mixture of various herbs and spices, including celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika. Its taste is so distinct that most people opt to describe it simply as "Old Bay flavor," and fans of the spice blend on Reddit have characterized its taste as a mixture of "slightly sweet, salty, spicy, [savory] and herbaceous/vegetal in the best way." So with a diverse array of spices and a unique flavor profile, a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning will be sure to enhance your fries — no extra salt or pepper needed.