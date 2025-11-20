10 Clever Ways To Use Canned Pie Filling

Baking is all about measurements, but it can be pretty difficult to determine exactly how much pie filling you'll need for your confection. While you'll always want to overshoot to guarantee you have enough, that doesn't mean you need to toss your surplus.

Instead of trashing it, repurpose it! To determine what you should do with your leftovers, compare them to other items in your fridge. For example, if your surplus apple pie filling is a rich blend of melted sugar, butter, and fruit, why not use it as a syrup substitute? Delish on waffles or pancakes. If instead it's a smooth, creamy mixture, like you'd find in pumpkin pie, you could use it as a substitute for peanut butter on a sandwich — think a PP&AB: pumpkin pie and apple butter. Yum.

You'll want to be careful of using it as an ingredient in baked goods, however. Soft and chewy peanut butter cookies may lose their cohesion if you substitute the main ingredient with sweet potato pie filling, even if their textures are comparable. Your best bet is to use your surplus in cold dishes, as a condiment, or mixed in with already-cooked food. If you do decide to use the filling while baking, your best bet is to use it up in a starchy or crust-based recipe, like cobbler.