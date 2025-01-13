The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For Soft And Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

Sweet and salty peanut butter seems to have no limits, whether you're whipping up the best Asian-style peanut sauces, next-level peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (with cheese), or down-home sweets like the classic peanut butter cookie. While PB cookies are usually pretty easy, you can make one of the simplest versions ever with just three ingredients: a cup of peanut butter, a cup of granulated sugar, and an egg.

To try these simple sweets, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, mix your ingredients together, and roll into balls about an inch wide. Place the balls a couple inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet (or line with parchment paper for less cleanup), and press them down with a fork twice to make a crosshatch pattern. This is a key step, because the dough won't spread or flatten much on its own while it bakes. You'll want the cookies about ¼ inch thick.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until they firm up around the edges. Let them cool on the baking sheet for a couple minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack. There you have it — hot and chewy PB cookies in about a half an hour. Natural and conventional peanut butters will both work well in this recipe, but creamy peanut butter works best.