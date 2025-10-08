8 Forgotten 1970s Kitchen Items That Deserve A Comeback

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The nostalgic allure of a 1970s kitchen was undoubtedly found in its details: burnt orange and avocado green appliances, strange-but-amusing baking gadgets, Tupperware embossed with flowery scenes. Kitchens back then were more unabashedly out there, decked out with unique fixtures, stylings, and tools. The era of fondue parties and jiggling, bulbous desserts may be in the past, but that fervent energy evident in the components of a '70s kitchen is worthy of a return to your household now more than ever.

Though many of these cooking and baking items have been replaced by slicker, modern alternatives, perhaps it is time to return to the good old days of cutesy kitchens. With more than enough color and whimsy to spare, these forgotten kitchen items from the 1970s deserve a comeback for their genuine utility and vibrancy — whether they're holding your bakes, storing your dry goods, or simply keeping your buns warm.