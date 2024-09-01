How Dump Cakes Got Their Weirdly Iconic Name

Arguably one of the easiest desserts you can make, a dump cake consists of taking a handful of pre-made ingredients and literally dumping them into a baking dish and ... baking it. Boom. Done. And yes, a dump cake most certainly seems to be more closely related to a cobbler than to a cake, but it's not our place to judge the inventor of the name.

Dump cakes — which were sometimes called wacky cakes or crazy cakes, depending on the region — swept the United States via local newspapers around 1969. When Duncan Hines, a leading retailer for box cake mixes, published a recipe for a dump cake in the '80s in one of their Holiday Baking brochures, they exploded with popularity.

While we can't nail down exactly who gave these their name, it's easy to assume that they came up with it from how the dessert is thrown together. Traditionally made by combining — aka dumping — yellow box cake mix, canned pineapples, canned cherry pie mix, and a stick of melted butter into a baking dish, modern dump cakes take all kinds of liberties to make them a bit different from the original. But, of course, they do have one important element in common: no mixing allowed.