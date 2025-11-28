7 Old-School Comfort Foods That Should Make A Comeback

There's something about deep-frying — the hotter-than-hot oil enveloping the contents of the pot in a sizzling blanket, the greasy, crunchy shell that results — that would make a boot taste good. Chicken Kiev is certainly no boot; this upgraded fried chicken takes you so far past comforting it loops back around again to become one of the most purely warming dishes around the world.

This dish takes a bit of surgery: pounded chicken breast encases a mound of butter, often flavored with herbs and garlic, before being breaded and fried to oozy, golden perfection. You'll want to swim in the pool of butter that bursts from the chicken when you slice into it. This is a glorious Pandora's box: Once you free the melted butter from its poultry cage, you'll never be able to eat fried chicken any other way.

It remains unclear how chicken Kiev actually made its way around the world. French, Russian, Ukrainian, and New York chefs are all credited with its creation across competing accounts, with the latter renaming the classic French dish of chicken supreme to its current title in order to attract Russian immigrants searching for a taste of home. There were oodles of recipes in the 1970s for chicken Kiev, but its popularity has somewhat fallen since. If you want to revive chicken Kiev, try this trick to dress up homemade steak with compound butter and use it instead to stuff the inside of the chicken; here, the only limits to what goes in the butter are your imagination.