The Old-School French Dessert Beloved By Julia Child

Julia Child, an incredible chef, was known for introducing American TV audiences to French cuisine. This is why, when she brought île flottante — which translates to "floating island" dessert — to U.S. fans, it became insanely popular. This special treat features baked "islands" of meringue in a "sea" of crème anglaise. Its recipe requires a lot of whisking skills and playing around with temperature, utilizing heat and cooling to get the dish just right. The textural contrast of this concoction — the cool custard with the baked meringue and crispy spun sugar on top — is why the floating island was one of Child's favorites.

The first known written version of a specific floating island recipe appeared in the 1747 book "The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy" by English author Hannah Glasse, though you'd be forgiven for confusing a floating island recipe with its close relative: œufs à la neige, or "eggs in the snow." However, the main distinction between these two desserts is that floating island's meringue can be baked, while œufs à la neige meringues are always poached.

Like Julia Child's favorite Queen of Sheba chocolate cake, the floating island dessert uses only a handful of fairly common ingredients. The complexity, however, lies in its classic preparation techniques. This recipe requires you to bake your meringue and then very carefully make the custard from scratch.