16 Old-School Sandwiches Hardly Anyone Eats Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The sandwich has been an American lunch staple for hundreds of years. Some of the most popular sandwiches during different decades were created out of culinary creativity, while some were born of necessity during financially difficult times. The Great Depression and World War II tested people's limits and resourcefulness as they tried to make every meal enjoyable when means were extremely limited. This led to many interesting flavor and texture combinations that we may not have come up with otherwise.

While some sandwiches created many years ago have stood the test of time, these poor lunches have gone by the wayside as other options were more favorable. When fresher food became more readily available, sandwich fillings like potted meat, mock ham salad, and oysters were left behind and taken off of menus forever. Although you may no longer be able to order them, these meals are a testament to culinary ingenuity and evoke nostalgia for a bygone era.