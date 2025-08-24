The Old-School Dessert That Remains Controversial Today

Foods with strong detractors, like anchovies or pineapple (on pizza, that is), are common enough. But perhaps no food has remained as controversial as tapioca pudding. What's your first memory of the bouncy dish? Was it while you were stuck in a hospital bed on a no-solids diet? Was it a plain pudding, or was it something ornate, like a pearl tapioca pudding brûlée with boiled peanuts? Love it or not, tapioca pudding is truly a contentious old-school dessert that suffers from a poor reputation, which determined cooks and Internet denizens have been trying to rehabilitate for years.

Most people's issue with tapioca pudding is the texture. Made incorrectly, this dish can be overwhelming with its thickness, which is then compounded by the chewy tapioca pearls. Their gelatinous consistency increases the overall gluey mouthfeel, which no amount of sweet, rich flavor can overcome. Made properly, though, it's a warm, creamy bowlful, where the tapioca pearls add interest to each bite.

If you expected the dish to hail from the mid-20th century (when its popularity was at its height), you were only off by about 150 years. Tapioca pudding recipes featured in 18th-century cookbooks, but it wasn't until the late 19th century that a formalized American recipe made its appearance. This originates with Bostonian Susan Stavers, who — the legend goes — created a comforting dish for a convalescing boarder, out of cassava root the sailor had brought back.

After Stavers began peddling her creation door-to-door, John Whitman, a publisher at a local newspaper and grocer, purchased the recipe and founded the Minute Tapioca Company. While the company only lasted until 1967, Stavers' concoction would go on to become one of the most polarizing dishes across the American culinary landscape, even today every day.